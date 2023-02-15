Auburn girls basketball ended the regular season on a high note.

In their final tune-up before sectionals, the Maroons defeated Corning 85-61 on Wednesday at Auburn High. With the win, Auburn enters postseason play on a 12-game winning streak.

The 85 point total is the Maroons' highest of the season.

Peyton Maneri picked up a double-double, recording 21 points along with with 11 assists. She added five rebounds and three steals.

Leah Middleton had 34 points for the second consecutive game. She added six steals. Booka Johnson (six points, five rebounds), Kylie Guarino (six points, seven rebounds), Lexi Alberici (eight points, three assists, three steals) and Caroline Smith (five points) all added to the scoring effort.

Auburn finishes the regular season with an 18-2 record. Though Wednesday's game doesn't count toward sectional seeding — it was a make-up from a previous postponement — the Maroons own the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoffs and will host a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.