Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball beats Oswego for 15th straight win

The Auburn girls basketball team has won 15 games in a row.

The Maroons dispatched of another opponent on Thursday, defeating Oswego 50-38. Auburn went ahead 14-3 in the first quarter.

Kylie Guarino recorded 18 points and seven rebounds, and was the only Auburn player to reach double figures in scoring.

Lexi Alberici (four rebounds, four assists) and Leah Middleton (five assists and eight rebounds) had nine points apiece. Booka Johnson collected nine rebounds.

Auburn hosts Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday. The Maroons are 12-0 in conference play and 10-0 in the division, while the Red Rams are 9-1 in the SCAC Empire. An Auburn win guarantees the division title, while a loss forces a share. In the teams' last game on Jan. 19, Auburn won 66-53.

Port Byron 45, Pulaski 15: The Panthers picked up the win thanks to a stifling defensive effort.

Abby McKay paced the team in scoring with 12 points. Sadie White (five steals) and Lexi Elliott both recorded eight points. Mackenzie McDowell (five steals) and Ella Jorgensen both contributed six points.

Westhill 63, Weedsport 49: Weedsport was handed its first loss since late December, ending an 11-game streak.

Mariah Quigley led the team with 11 points. Eighth-grader Mallory Brown scored 10 and Sarah Carroll added nine.

Weedsport (16-3) is home against Section V’s Palmyra-Macedon on Saturday afternoon.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cato-Meridian 59, Jordan-Elbridge 55: The Eagles were ahead until the final four minutes.

Mason Crandall paced the Blue Devils’ comeback win with 21 points, while Nolan Brunelle had 20 points for J-E including six 3-pointers.

Cato-Meridian heads to rival Weedsport on Friday, while the Eagles travel to Canastota on Saturday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego 63, Auburn 60: The Maroons fell behind by 14 in the opening quarter, and the deficit proved too much to overcome. The Buccaneers knocked down a 3-pointer at the end to seal it.

DeSean Strachan racked up 29 points for Auburn, and had eight rebounds and five assists.

Tony Borges was the only other scorer in double figures with 14. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Kevin Dolan chipped in nine points, all of which came from successful 3s.

Auburn (10-9) concludes the regular season on Friday at Jamesville-DeWitt.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mexico 40, Jordan-Elbridge 30: The Eagles scored 16 in the fourth quarter, but were ultimately doomed with four points in the second quarter and two in the third.

Ava Hildebrant led the team with eight points, while Abigail Ahern had seven. Ahern also had nine rebounds, while Riley Crawford had a team-high 11 boards.

