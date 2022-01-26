Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball continues winning ways

The Auburn girls basketball team trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter, but rallied to defeat Fayetteville-Manlius 46-42 on Wednesday.

Leah Middleton was Auburn's only scorer in double figures with 23 points. She added five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals.

Kylie Guarino (nine rebounds, four blocks) and Peyton Maneri (four rebounds, five assists, four steals) both scored six. Lexi Alberici added five points, four rebounds and five steals.

Alberici was key in the final defensive stand, with Auburn ahead by only two. She came up with a steal and was fouled, and knocked down both free throw attempts to close out the game.

Auburn (12-3) is home against Central Square on Friday, who the Maroons beat earlier in January.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 63, Lansing 44: Kyler Proper posted 17 points, Joe Baylor had 14 points and Abram Wasileski scored 11.

Proper also notched seven rebounds and five assists, while Baylor collected seven boards.

Moravia went 11-for-13 from the free throw line.

Moravia (10-1) hosts Groton on Friday.

HOCKEY

Auburn 4, Oswego 3: The Maroons trailed by two in the third, but put three straight into the net to win it.

Jack Chapman had two of Auburn's goals, while Evan Moore and Jack Pineau both added one apiece.

Matt Donovan, Noah Testa, Joe Herrick, Aiden Tomandl and Trey Masters all recorded an assist.

Auburn (6-8-1) travels to New Hartford on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 3, Weedsport 0: Nevi Davis led the Warriors with five kills and co-led with eight digs. Bella Guerrette had three aces, 10 assists and six digs.

Onondaga 3, Port Byron 0: Meggie McNally had two aces and six digs. Isabella Dunn added four digs, one ace and one block. Jordan Cook chipped in two kills and five blocks.

SWIMMING

Lansing 71, Southern Cayuga 22: JD Rejman and Aidan Brown both had runner-up finishes against the undefeated Bobcats.

WRESTLING

East Syracuse Minoa 58, Auburn 12: Mike Boyhan (106) and Brad Boyhan (138) both earned pins for the Maroons.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 49, Corning 39: Days after falling to the Red Barons in overtime, the Spartans earned some redemption.

CCC fell behind 20-11 in the first quarter, but started the second on an 8-0 run which led to a halftime tie.

Another 8-0 run propelled CCC in the third quarter, and that was enough to hang on for the win.

Lexie Cottrill picked up a double-double, totalling 19 points and 14 rebounds. Doray DiLallo also hit double figures in a pair of categories, with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Tori Mandel had seven assists and four steals. Evelyn Valdez added six boards.

The Spartans host Genesee Community College on Saturday.

