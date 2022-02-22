Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball cruises into Section III, Class A semis

The Auburn High School girls basketball team showed its worthiness of being the No. 1 seed in the Section III, Class A tournament as the Maroons started their playoff run with a 60-28 defeat of Camden in a quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Auburn held Camden scoreless in the first quarter and led 33-12 at the half.

Leah Middleton led the Maroons with 15 points, six steals and five assists. Kylie Guarino added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Baka Johnson contributed nine points and six rebounds.

McKenna Wilmot scored nine points and Peyton Maneri chipped in with six points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Auburn, now 19-2 on the season, advances to the semifinals at OCC on Friday night against Jamesville-DeWitt.

Section III, Class C quarterfinals

Weedsport 56, LaFayette 32: The Warriors advanced to the semifinals. No other information was available at press time.

Section IV, Class C first round

Moravia 61, Oxford 34: The Blue Devils trailed 9-7 at the end of the first quarter then went on a 42-15 run in the second and third periods to advance.

Kate Baylor led Moravia with all 20 of her points in that run. Chloe Hanson contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Allison Kehoe added six assists, three points and three steals. Jordan Smith scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Olivia Genson scored seven points with two steals and three assists.

Southern Cayuga 56, Elmira Notre Dame 40: Avrey Colton had a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Chiefs advanced.

Charli Bennett contributed a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Southern Cayuga next plays at Newark Valley on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III, Class A quarterfinals

New Hartford 61, Auburn 49: Ryan Dann led the Maroons with 16 points and Jack Tumber added 11 points as Auburn finished its season 11-11.

Section III, Class B quarterfinals

Chittenango 74, Skaneateles 61: Jude Pascal paced the Lakers with 20 points and Colin Gaglione contributed 15 as Skaneateles ends its season 17-5.

Section III, Class C quarterfinals

Dolgeville 65, Weedsport 36: Lucio Cole and Troy Brown each scored seven points to pace the Warriors.

ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division II semifinals

Skaneateles 2, CBA-Jamesville-DeWitt 1: Garrett Krieger and Luke Renaud each scored a goal to lead the Lakers to the championship.

Henry Major and Jack Torrey each added an assist and goalie Chad Lowe came up with 16 saves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0