Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball ends regular season with overtime win

Auburn girls basketball continued its winning streak in dramatic fashion on Friday night, defeating Jamesville-DeWitt 58-54 in overtime.

The Maroons have now won 16 games in a row and finish the regular season with an 18-2 record.

Auburn enters the postseason as the Salt City Athletic Conference champion with an undefeated record in league play. According to current projections, the Maroons will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in Section III’s Class A tournament.

Brackets will be announced next week.

The two teams were tied at 52 at the end of regulation, but the Maroons’ Leah Middleton was the difference. Middleton capped a 26-point outing with four of Auburn’s six points in the extra session to win it.

Middleton also had seven steals and three assists.

Kylie Guarino continued her routine of double-doubles, scoring 15 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. Peyton Maneri had 11 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 61, Spencer Van-Etten 47: Aiden Kelly narrowly missed a double-double, scoring 20 points with nine rebounds. Kyler Proper had 17 points and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He also picked up seven steals and five assists. Abram Wasileski added nine points.

Moravia (16-1) will play in the IAC small school championship next Friday at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

Jamesville-DeWitt 46, Auburn 29: DeSean Strachan scored 16 points and Tony Borges grabbed eight rebounds in the Maroons’ regular season finale.

Faith Heritage 40, Port Byron 38: In a defensive slugfest, the Panthers led by a point entering the fourth but couldn’t hold on.

Tyler Merkley, Kody Kurtz and Eli Jarabek all scored eight points for Port Byron.

HOCKEY

West Genesee 4, Auburn 0: Mason Jones made 49 saves for the Maroons in goal.

Auburn begins sectional play Tuesday at home against Oswego.

FROM THURSDAY

ICE HOCKEY

New Hartford 3, Auburn 1: The Spartans scored twice in the second period to spoil the Maroons’ senior night.

Joe Herrick had Auburn’s lone goal, a power-play tally with assists awarded to Luke Mizro and Jack Pineau.

Jackson Siddall made 28 saves in goal.

Auburn completed its regular season schedule Friday against West Genesee.

