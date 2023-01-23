Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball grinds out win over Ithaca

Auburn girls basketball has won five games in a row, thanks to a 47-33 win against Ithaca on Monday.

Leah Middleton paced the Maroons with a 19-point, eight-rebound performance. Peyton Maneri was the only other player to reach double figures, scoring 12.

Other contributors included Kylie Guarino with six points, 16 rebounds and five blocks, Lexi Alberici with eight points, and Booka Johnson with 10 rebounds.

Auburn (11-2) hosts Corning on Wednesday. Corning is the defending Section IV, Class AA champion.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newfield 63, Union Springs 57: The Wolves were within three in the waning minutes against the defending Class C state champions, but Newfield’s 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining beat the shot clock and put the game out of reach.

Damon Brown scored 18 points, Aaron Johnson had 17 and Collin Park chipped in 14.

“Really proud of our effort on the road against a great team,” Union Springs coach Dan Cerro said in an email.

Union Springs (7-5) plays on the road at Southern Cayuga on Friday. It’s the rivals’ first meeting since the Wolves beat the Chiefs in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship in late December.

Onondaga 70, Port Byron 45: Dominic Laframboise led the Panthers with 22 points, while Dalton Clark added eight points.

Jordan-Elbridge 67, Faith Heritage 58: Jack Barrigar knocked down five 3s en route to a 28-point night for the Eagles. Nixon Karcz figured in with 15 points and Nolan Brunelle had 12.

BOWLING

Auburn 7, Central Square 0 (girls); Auburn 4, Central Square 3 (boys): Marissa Capone rolled a 546 (195, 161, 190) as the girls team picked up a decisive sweep. Abbey Bragger added a 448 and Grace Ryan had a 405.

Eric Barski led the boys team with a 709 (233, 277, 199). Jack Sliwka’s 606 and Dominic Capone’s 560 were among the Maroons’ other top scorers.

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0 (boys); Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0 (girls): Matthew Howell had the top score for the boys with a 665 (243, 179, 243), while Brandon Young figured in with a 539. Colleen Jump had a 566 series, while Bethany Jump’s 538, Caroline Smead’s 535 and Jenna Jump’s 509 also contributed to the win.

FROM SUNDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Corning 78, Cayuga 74: Though the Spartans led for most of the second half, the Red Barons knocked down a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining and added a free throw to clinch the win.

Cayuga led by as much as 68-60 before an eight-point run by Corning tied the score with 3:34 to go.

Justin Lawrence finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds for CCC. Anthony Todd added 17 points and five rebounds. Shaheem Sanders recorded 13 points and six rebounds. Jonathan Piedra chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

CCC is home against Genesee on Wednesday.