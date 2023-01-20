Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball rolls past Fulton

Auburn girls basketball has won four games in a row and 10 overall thanks to a 76-55 win over Fulton on Friday night.

Leah Middleton racked up 33 points to go with nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Peyton Maneri recorded 17 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Kylie Guarino finished with a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. She also posted four blocks and three assists.

Auburn (10-2) travels to Ithaca on Monday.

Moravia 53, Odessa-Montour 36: Chloe Hanson (eight rebounds, three assists), Allison Kehoe (five rebounds, three blocks) and Jordan Smith (two steals, two blocks) all finished with 12 points for the Blue Devils. Olivia Genson added six points, six assists and two steals.

Union Springs 68, Candor 28: The Wolves remain unbeaten with a dominant win over the Indians.

Maddy Kalet and Payton Gilbert shared the scoring lead with 16 points apiece. Kalet added seven steals while Gilbert had seven rebounds.

Kailey Kalet chipped in 11 points, five assists and five steals.

Union Springs (14-0) travels to Southern Cayuga next Friday.

Skaneateles 55, Homer 35: Maddy Ramsgard went off for 23 points as the Lakers dispatched the Trojans. Ayla Pas’cal recorded 12 points and Allie Michel added 10 points.

Skaneateles is now 11-2.

Southern Cayuga 56, Newfield 39: The Chiefs continued their winning ways on Friday night. Charli Bennett racked up 28 points and 17 rebounds, Ellie Brozon scored 18 points, and Circe Perez added four points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Cayuga (11-2) is home against Union Springs next Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton 52, Auburn 51: Auburn had a chance to win it at the end after Fulton missed the first free-throw of a one-and-one, but the Maroons couldn’t take advantage.

Jack Tumber finished with a team-high 18 points, DeSean Strachan had 14 and Tony Borges added 11.

Auburn (9-5) plays at East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday.

Cato-Meridian 68, APW 60: Preston Daggett registered 23 points and Finley Stonecypher added 12 points for the Blue Devils.

Candor 51, Union Springs 44: The Wolves were ahead at halftime, but were limited to 19 points in the second half in the loss.

Damon Brown scored 21 and Collin Park had 10.

Union Springs (7-4) plays defending state champion Newfield on Monday.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, New Hartford 0: The Lakers secured their third shutout in a row in the win over the Spartans.

Chad Lowe was the winning goalie in net, making 24 saves for his fifth shutout of the year.

Henry Major nabbed two goals while Jack Torrey had a goal and an assist. Andrew Falkenberg, Andrew Gaglione and Kaden Rutledge were also credited with assists.

Skaneateles (12-3) hosts Syracuse City next Wednesday.

BOWLING

Auburn 5, Cortland 2 (boys); Cortland 5, Auburn 2 (girls): Eric Barski led all bowlers with a 729 series (259, 238, 232), while Jack Sliwka was next for the Maroons with a 638. Dominic Capone (590), Lucas McConnell (578), Caleb Pidlypchak (574) and Aiden Starratt (571) also contributed to the victory.

Marissa Capone was the only Auburn bowler to exceed a 500 series in the girls match. She totaled a 537 (143, 172, 222).

FROM THURSDAY

HOCKEY

Auburn 2, Oswego 2: Evan Moore scored the tying goal in the third period to secure a tie for the Maroons.

Chris Tarby had Auburn’s other goal, a second-period tally.

Elise Clifford, Aiden Tomandl and Charlie Cunningham were all credited with assists.

Mason Jones made 37 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

DeRuyter 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors fought back to force a fifth set, but ultimately lost by two points (15-13) in the deciding frame.

Makayla Foltz totaled 14 points, with nine kills and five aces. She added four digs. Isabel Guerrette recorded 18 assists, eight aces and three digs. Emma Stephens picked up 10 digs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 67, LaFayette 34: Abby McKay finished with 20 points on 8-for-19 shooting to lead the Panthers. She added 13 rebounds and four steals for a double-double. Maria Burns knocked down three 3s in seven tries and finished with 15 points to go with nine rebounds.

Mackenzie McDowell figured in with 13 points, six rebounds and nine steals, while Lexi Elliott added 12 points, five assists and five steals.

Port Byron (9-6) hosts Jordan-Elbridge next Thursday.

