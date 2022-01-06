Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball routs CBA

Auburn girls basketball picked up its fifth straight win on Thursday, topping CBA 61-33.

The Maroons had important contributions from several players to knock off the Brothers. Leah Middleton led the team in scoring with 18 points. She added one rebound, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Lamontiona Johnson had a double-double, scoring 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kylie Guarino barely missed the same feat, recording nine points and 11 rebounds. Analicia Scoggins had a team-high 12 rebounds. Peyton Maneri chipped in with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. BB Wilson added seven points and three boards.

The Maroons are now 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the SCAC. Auburn’s games against Cortland on Friday and against Oswego on Tuesday have been postponed. The Maroons will instead return to the court next Thursday, Jan. 13 in a rematch at CBA.

BOWLING

Auburn’s boys team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Cortland. The Maroons won thanks to scores of 919-876, 939-891 and 991-907.

Jack Sliwka scored a 590 across his series, which included a single-game high of 218 in Game 2. James Wilkes was next on the docket with a 585. Tyler Kraushaar and Dominic Capone both bowled 377s in two games.

The girls were unable to pick up a point, despite Marissa Capone’s three-game series of 456. Capone bowled a 170 in her second game, which was also a team-best for the night.

Auburn bowls again on Monday at Falcon Lanes against Oswego.

HOCKEY

Cortland-Homer 6, Auburn 1: Charlie Cunningham had the Maroons’ lone goal and Jackson Siddall made 29 saves in goal.

Auburn (5-5) hosts Clinton on Jan. 12.

VOLLEYBALL

Tully 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers fell on scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-22.

Allyson Michalski recorded two aces, two kills, one assist and 16 digs. Jordan Cook posted two aces, three kills, five assists and four digs. Meggie McNally added six digs.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 63, Central Square 41: Peyton Maneri scored 24 points, six steals and nine assists. Leah Middleton added 11 points and five rebounds. Lamontiona Johnson figured in with nine points with 12 rebounds. Kylie Guarino chipped in 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

