Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball routs Cortland for fifth straight win

Auburn girls basketball continued its winning ways on Friday, routing Cortland 70-51 to close out the calendar year.

The Maroons have now won five straight.

Leah Middleton paced the balanced scoring attack with 21 points, to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Peyton Maneri added 16 points, seven assists and four steals. Kylie Guarino also reached double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.

Other contributors included Lexi Alberici (eight points, seven rebounds), BB Wilson (six points, two assists, two rebounds) and Caroline Smith (five rebounds, three assists, two steals).

Auburn is now 6-1 on the season. The Maroons next play at home against Liverpool on Wednesday. The Warriors are the only team to beat Auburn so far this season, stemming from the teams' matchup on Dec. 9, which Liverpool won by five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville-Manlius 57, Auburn 53: The Maroons dropped the consolation game of the CBA tournament to the Hornets.

DeSean Strachan had 27 points, Jack Tumber figured in with 13 and Tony Borges had 11.

"The game was rolling along but we got into foul trouble," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "The kids played hard, we just couldn't get shots to fall in the second half."

Auburn (4-3) looks to bounce back on Tuesday at Rome Free Academy.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaminade Prep 86, Auburn 55: The Maroons were held to 14 points in the first half in the loss.

Desean Strachan scored 18 points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. He shot 7-for-11 from the field.

Tony Borges had 17 points and eight rebounds. Jack Tumber added 10 points.

HOCKEY

Baldwinsville 5, Auburn 1: Andrew Murphy totaled 52 saves in the loss for the Maroons. Jack Pineau had Auburn's lone goal, with Evan Moore earning an assist.