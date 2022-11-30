Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball starts season with win over Ithaca

Auburn girls basketball opened its season with a 43-34 victory over Section IV’s Ithaca on Wednesday.

Leah Middleton paced the Maroons’ scorers with 17 points. She added five steals and two assists.

Peyton Maneri contributed 14 points, four steals and two assists. Kylie Guarino recorded eight points and three rebounds. Booka Johnson hauled in nine rebounds.

Auburn (1-0) plays Liverpool next Friday, Dec. 9.

WRESTLING

Cortland 33, Auburn 21: The Maroons had a pair of winners. Mike Boyhan recorded a pin in the 126-pound bout, while Ray Walker took a 7-5 decision at 215 pounds.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 59, Hannibal 48: An unblemished second quarter helped the Panthers to a season-opening win against the Warriors.

Down by six after the first quarter, Port Byron shut out Hannibal 14-0 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead that held until the final buzzer.

Cody Jarabek led the Panthers with 16 points. Dominic Laframboise was next with 12, while Matt Laird and Ian Mack each finished with 10.

The Panthers (1-0) are off until next Wednesday then they host APW.

HOCKEY

West Genesee 2, Skaneateles 0: The Wildcats scored each of their goals in the third period to down the Lakers in the “Icebreaker” tournament.

Goalie Chad Lowe made 31 saves for Skaneateles. The Lakers drop to 1-1.