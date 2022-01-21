Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball wins eighth-straight game

Auburn girls basketball extended its winning streak to eight games on Friday with a dominant 63-45 win over Fulton.

The Maroons were propelled by a 28-point night from Leah Middleton, who also had four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals.

Peyton Maneri recorded a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Alberici added nine points and Lamontiona Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Auburn (10-2) looks to continue its winning streak on Monday at Ithaca.

Southern Cayuga 48, Newfield 25: Charli Bennett led the Chiefs by amassing 22 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Circe Perez added nine points, eight rebounds and nine steals. Emily Prince had four points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Cayuga (9-4, 6-2 in IAC) travel to North Rose Wolcott on Tuesday.

Moravia 51, Odessa-Montour 29: Allison Kehoe paced all Blue Devils scorers with 18 points. Chloe Hanson posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Kate Baylor filled the scoresheet with eight points, eight rebounds, seven steals, three assists and two blocks.

Port Byron 68, Pulaski 20: The Panthers stormed out to a 35-5 advantage at halftime en route to the win.

Abby McKay matched Pulaski's scoring single-handedly, with 20 points. Sadie White had 18 points and four steals.

Lexi Elliott posted 15 points with six steals and three assists. Maria Burns dropped in 10 points and collected eight rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 55, Faith Heritage 32: Landon Kepple knocked down four 3s and totaled 20 points in the Warriors' win.

Troy Brown added to the scoring with 12 points.

Weedsport's defense held Faith Heritage to only eight points in the opening quarter and four in the second.

Pulaski 45, Port Byron 40: Kody Kurtz notched 12 points, Matt Laird added seven and Zach Relfe figured in with seven.

Fulton 66, Auburn 50: Limited without two starters, the Maroons dropped their third in a row.

Auburn fell behind by 16, but fought back to trim the Raiders' lead to six in the second half.

Tony Borges had a double-double, scoring 10 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. DeSean Strachan totaled 19 points and Kevin Dolan contributed 13.

Auburn (6-8) travels to Central Square next Friday.

BOYS SWIMMING

Jamesville-DeWtt/CBA 73, Auburn 58: Riley Fitzgerald nabbed first in both the 100 free (53.42) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.57). Michael Villano was the winner in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.07).

Villano, Caleb McMillan, Colin Ringwood and Fitzgerald won the 200 free relay (1:46.29). McMillan, Jack Dalziel, Matthew Crounse and Ryan Rigby claimed the 400 free relay (4:13.90).

FROM THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, Cincinnatus 1: Tied after two sets, the Warriors pulled off the win with 25-20 and 25-22 victories.

Trinity Davis recorded a team-high seven kills. Makayla Foltz had four aces, two kills and eight digs. Bella Guerrette contributed three aces, 12 assists and 11 digs.

Weedsport is now 4-12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 56, Solvay 29: Three players scored in double figures in the Eagles' win.

Ava Hildebrant led the way with a 13-point night, while Abigail Ahern scored 11 and Gabby Smart registered 10.

