Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball wins second in a row

The Auburn girls basketball team has won two games in a row.

The Maroons took down Ithaca 62-45 on Monday, as two players exceeded 20 points.

Leah Middleton had a team-high 22 points for Auburn, along with six rebounds.

Peyton Maneri was next on the scoring list, totaling 20 points to go with six assists. Kylie Guarino scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lamontiona Johnson also hauled in seven rebounds and scored three points.

Auburn (2-1) is home against CBA on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Faith Heritage 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers fell via set scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-14. Kalie Tratt led Port Byron with four kills. Jamie Cronin posted three aces, nine digs and an assist. Kloe Verdi chipped in with three kills.

The Panthers face rival Weedsport on Tuesday.

BOYS BOWLING

Lansing 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: James Casbarro had the Wolves’ high score of 536.

GIRLS BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Lansing 0: Colleen Jump was the high roller with a 498 for the Wolves.

US/PB hosts Watkins Glen on Wednesday at Starlite Lanes.

FROM THE WEEKEND

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Snowman Showdown: Moravia had three athletes place at SUNY Cortland on Saturday.

Jacob Anderson came in third in the boys high jump. Emily Bacon finished third in the girls 1000m. Grace Ike rounded out the top performances, ranking third in the girls 1500m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY ESF 92, Cayuga 76: The Spartans fell behind by seven by halftime, and the Mighty Oaks pulled away in the second half on Sunday.

Nic Harris and Jay Baranick both totaled 23 points to lead CCC in scoring. Khari Odom contributed 13 points and Ikechukwe Ezike added nine.

CCC travels to Mohawk Valley in Friday.

