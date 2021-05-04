Local Roundup: Auburn girls lacrosse too much for Jamesville-DeWitt

Game 2 ended after five innings, despite the tie score, due to darkness. Jackson finished 3-for-5 with two runs. Clark went 3-for-4 with two runs, and Riah Davis went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and one triple.

Weedsport plays Wednesday at Pulaski.

Port Byron 11, Bishop Ludden 9: Sadie White (RBI) and Nicole Namisniak (three RBIs) both registered three-hit games in the Panthers' win. Kira McLoughlin added two hits and two RBIs. Isabella Martinez and Colleen Jump chipped in with an RBI apiece.

McLoughlin earned the win in the circle, while White picked up the save.

FROM THE WEEKEND

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 6, Weedsport 4: On Saturday, the Eagles scored twice in the fourth inning to take the lead, and then added an insurance run in the sixth.

Alexis Delfavero (run) and Heather Sorts (two runs, two RBI, double, triple) both had a pair of hits for J-E. Delfavero earned the win, striking out 12 in a complete game win.

Weedsport's Riah Davis finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple. Christina Jackson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Jackson also recorded eight strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.

