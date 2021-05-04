Local Roundup: Auburn girls lacrosse too much for Jamesville-DeWitt

Auburn girls lacrosse opened its season on Tuesday at Jamesville-DeWitt, with the Maroons picking up a 20-7 victory.
Both Gracie Giannettino and Natalie Long figured in with four goals. Giannettino also picked up four assists. Natalie Calandra-Ryan (two assists) and Caroline Smith recorded hat tricks. Kate Izzo added two goals and one assist, Danielle Swietoniowski scored twice, and Abbie Izzo (three assists) and Ella Doan rounded out the scoring with one apiece.
Quinn Brady made six saves in the cage.
Auburn (1-0) plays at home Thursday against East Syracuse Minoa.
TENNIS
Auburn 5, East Syracuse Minoa 2: MIchael Clark won at first singles and Riley Fitzgerald did the same at second singles for the Maroons. Winning pairs in doubles included Jack Carbonaro and Matthew Humphrey, Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak, and Brody Wagner and Malik Williams.
Skaneateles 5, LaFayette 0: Marty McNeil, Max Karpinski and Jake Salhauer were singles winners for the Lakers. Andrew Neumann and Trevor Knupp, and Duncan Raddant and Hatcher Gutchess were the winning duos.
FROM MONDAY
SOFTBALL
Auburn 22, Fulton 1: Madison Lowe threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game while striking out 12 batters. Lowe was charged with one unearned run and walked five batters.
The Maroons jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first inning en route to the win.
Doray Dilallo hit two home runs and totaled seven RBIs to lead the offense. Elise Clifford (three RBIs, two runs) and Lowe (five RBIs, two runs) also homered. Abigail Carr (two runs) and Sydney Marinelli (three runs, RBI, walk) also posted multi-hit games.
Moravia 11, Marathon 10: Bailey Williamson paced the Blue Devils, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Laura Landis went 2-for-2 with two runs, one double and one RBI. Lita Drake posted two hits, two runs and one RBI. Illeana Ramirez walked and scored twice. Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Brook Purdy (run, double), Gabriella Heim (run) and Teyara Lee also figured in with one hit apiece.
Ramirez also earned the win from the circle, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts.
Moravia (1-0) hosts Union Springs on Thursday.
Onondaga 2, Weedsport 1; Weedsport 15, Onondaga 15: The Warriors fell in Game 1 of the doubleheader, despite hits from Emily Clark (run)and Leah Hanscomb (RBI). Pitcher Christina Jackson threw five innings and posted seven strikeouts.
Game 2 ended after five innings, despite the tie score, due to darkness. Jackson finished 3-for-5 with two runs. Clark went 3-for-4 with two runs, and Riah Davis went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and one triple.
Weedsport plays Wednesday at Pulaski.
Port Byron 11, Bishop Ludden 9: Sadie White (RBI) and Nicole Namisniak (three RBIs) both registered three-hit games in the Panthers' win. Kira McLoughlin added two hits and two RBIs. Isabella Martinez and Colleen Jump chipped in with an RBI apiece.
McLoughlin earned the win in the circle, while White picked up the save.
FROM THE WEEKEND
SOFTBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 6, Weedsport 4: On Saturday, the Eagles scored twice in the fourth inning to take the lead, and then added an insurance run in the sixth.
Alexis Delfavero (run) and Heather Sorts (two runs, two RBI, double, triple) both had a pair of hits for J-E. Delfavero earned the win, striking out 12 in a complete game win.
Weedsport's Riah Davis finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple. Christina Jackson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Jackson also recorded eight strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.