Auburn girls lacrosse’s offense exploded in the team’s home opener, as the Maroons defeated Central Square 19-6 on Friday at Holland Stadium.

The victory was Auburn’s first on the season.

Caroline Smith led the attack with five goals. Danielle Swietoniowski added four goals and one assist. Nora Solomon had a team-high seven points with three goals and four assists, while Nat Long also scored three times to go with an assist. Libby Leader scored twice, while Adalyn Bouley and Shaliyah Helmick rounded out the scoring.

Three netminders saw time in the cage, as Berkley Brown, Holly Indelicato and Makayla Hutchinson combined to make seven saves.

The Maroons (1-1) play at Syracuse City on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

West Genesee 18, Port Byron 3: The Panthers scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning.

Nikki Namisniak (run, double, two RBIs), Sadie White (run), Kloe Verdi and Bella Martinez all recorded hits for the Panthers. Mackenzie McDowell added a run and walk, while Colleen Jump recorded an RBI.

Port Byron hosts Bishop Grimes on Monday.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 17, Holland Patent 4: Three different players attained the four-goal mark as the Eagles earned a decisive win.

Bryan Tanner (assist), Nixon Karcz and Joe LaFluer (assist) were all credited with five goals. Wyatt Werth had a team-high six points on two goals and four assists. Wyatt Mullin (three assists), Jayden Castaldo and Austin Melchoir all tallied once.

Tanner also grabbed 14 ground balls and went 11-for-18 (61%) on faceoffs. Austin Brunelle made eight saves on 10 shot attempts.

J-E travels to Marcellus next Tuesday.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Marathon 53, Moravia 17; Dryden 111, Moravia 6: Kemper Faithweather was the runner-up in the high jump, while Mason Kratzer was fourth in both the 100m dash and 200m dash.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Marathon 55, Moravia 37; Dryden 110, Moravia 16: Cecelia Stryker took first in the 400m dash (1:06.27), while Taqua Bailey was second in the 100m dash and 200m dash.