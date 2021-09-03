Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer earns shutout win

Auburn girls soccer picked up a shutout win in their season opener on Friday morning.

The Maroons took down Cortland 2-0. Scoring Auburn's goals were Emma Hastings and Grace Oliver.

Oliver also recorded an assist, while Sydney Marinelli also figured in with an assist.

Goalie Bryn Whitman made five saves in net.

Auburn (1-0) hosts Oswego next Tuesday.

Dryden 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Goalie Danielle Waldron made 10 saves for the Wolves.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Moravia 0: The Maroons won all three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 26-16.

Leading the charge was Emily McLaughlin with 11 aces. Gabrielle Lupo recorded five kills, two aces and two assists. Kirsten Casterline had a team-high 10 assists. Cecilia Morgan added five aces.

BOYS GOLF

Cazenovia 225, Jordan-Elbridge 280: Colin Jewsbury was the Eagles' top golfer at Cazenovia Country Club with a round of 46. Ben Weller was next with a 52.

J-E is 0-3.