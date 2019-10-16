The Auburn girls soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against Central Square Wednesday.
The RedHawks are ranked No. 6 in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Amelia Bartolotta scored the lone goal for the Maroons, while Bryn Whitman made 10 saves.
"When we attack and win balls at midfield, we can compete with anyone in our league," Auburn coach George Cosentino said. "It was a complete team effort in all phases of the game, offense, defense and restarts."
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Groton 0: The Wolves picked up wins of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16. Marrin Owens dropped in seven aces, dished out 10 assists, and had three kills and 10 service points. Jess Morgan posted five kills and one point, Shannon Simons recorded three aces, one kill and 10 points, and Ruth Jackson added four aces, three kills and nine points. Jackie Huber chipped in with two aces and six points.
The Wolves improved to 11-2 and host Dryden on Thursday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 25, Jordan-Elbridge 30: The Lakers' Caleb Bender, Matt Persampieri and Joe Norris took the top three spots, but the Eagles had the next five to keep the score close.
Skaneateles finishes the dual meet season 6-0 to win the OHSL Liberty National Division.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 26, Jordan-Elbridge 29: Vassianna Klock won the race for the Eagles, but the Lakers' Sarah Tallerico and Hope Cross-Jaya came in right behind her.
Skaneateles finishes the dual meet season 5-1.