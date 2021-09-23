 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer tops Fulton in overtime
Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer tops Fulton in overtime

  • Updated
AHS Girls Soccer 7.JPG

Auburn's Sydney Marinelli controls the ball against Oswego's during a girls soccer game Sept. 7 at Holland Stadium.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn girls soccer team picked up an overtime win on Thursday, defeating Fulton 3-2.

Sydney Marinelli picked up a pair of goals for the Maroons. Peyton Maneri had one.

Goalie Bryn Whitman made 12 saves.

Grace Oliver and Rhylee Hastings were credited with one assist each.

Auburn returns to the pitch next Tuesday at home against Cortland.

Jordan-Elbridge 3, APW 3: Avery Yard had two goals while Ava White scored the other for the Eagles in a tie. Riley Precourt and Abigail Ahern each registered an assist.

FROM WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs 3, Dryden 2: The Wolves rallied with wins in the final two sets (25-19, 25-15).

Ava Dennis posted team-highs in aces (11) and service points (20). Kailey Kaley led with 10 kills. Natalie Wright posted eight aces, 16 assists and 14 service points. Cameron Dennis filled the scoresheet with six aces, 12 assists, eight kills and 11 service points.

Union Springs improves to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in IAC divisional play.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn 3, Central Square 1: Grace Oliver, Olivia Leader and Emma Hastings all scored for the Maroons. Sydney Marinelli dished out assists on all three goals. Bryn Whitman made eight saves.

