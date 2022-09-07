Local Roundup: Auburn girls tennis outplays Liverpool

The Auburn girls tennis team defeated Liverpool 4-2 on Wednesday, winning all four doubles matches.

Top pairing Clare Diffin and Abigail Carr won their match 6-3, 6-3. Second doubles team Ashlyn Feneck and Audrey Carr took a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Third doubles team Madison Lowe and Grace Hoey won 6-4, 6-1. Olivia Schwab and Sadie Morin closed it out in fourth doubles 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

The second singles match couldn't be completed due to rain, but saw the Maroons' Cara Vasile reach a third set against the Warriors' Meg Bell.

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 3, Aquinas 2: The Lakers traveled out of town to Section V's Lil Irish and earned a victory. Jack Phillips converted a pair of goals while David Peterscak also scored. Wyatt Langford totaled two assists and goalie Evan Wingfield made nine saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Groton 2, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Bella Martinez kept the Wolves in the game with a 15-save performance.

US/PB next plays Moravia on Friday to open the Jim Cufari Kickoff Classic.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Syracuse ITC 0: The Lakers won with scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-6.

Maddy Bender dropped in 11 aces and had six assists with four digs on defense. Alice Bender picked up five assists and six digs. Ayla Pas'cal recorded five kills and four blocks.

Southern Cayuga 3, Groton 2: The Chiefs led the match by two frames, but Groton came back to force a fifth.

Southern Cayuga then pulled out the win with a 15-9 victory in the final set.

Fulton 3, Auburn 0: Avianna Ming led the Maroons in both kills (six) and digs (eight). Kirsten Casterline was creidted with nine assists. Cianna Bailey chipped in seven digs and two aces.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Cato-Meridian 17, Weedsport 42; Cato-Meridian 18, Jordan-Elbridge 42; Jordan-Elbridge 27, Weedsport 28: The Blue Devils' Merritt Cox won the race, finishing with a time of 19:41. Teammate Owen McGetrick was the runner up at 20:52. The Eagles' Peyton Bates placed third (20:54), Cato-Meridian's Elijah Haga was fourth (21:08) and Weedsport's Evan Pollino was fifth (21:28).

Port Byron 15, Bishop Ludden 50; Pulaski 17, Port Byron 42: Alex Hernandez was fifth for the Panthers (21:22), Kurt Akins was seventh (21:24) and Richard Beach was 10th (22:21).

Port Byron runs in the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational on Saturday.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cato-Meridian 18, Weedsport 43. Bishop Grimes inc., Jordan-Elbridge inc.: The Blue Devils' Maggie Brown (23:09), Elaina Williams (23:23) and Julia Wilson (24:58) took the second, third and fourth positions. Weedsport's Olivia Snodgrass placed fifth (25:03).

Port Byron 15, Bishop Ludden 50; Pulaski 17, Port Byron 44: Molly Yorkey finished the course in 26:25 for sixth place. Alexcia Snyder (26:28) was next in seventh, while Meggy McNally (27:58) came in 11th.

The Panthers will race in the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational on Saturday.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 2, Marathon 1: Bryce David and Ben Keemidas tallied goals for the Chiefs, while Wilson Majia picked up an assist. Goalie Brandon Vanacore recorded 13 saves.

Southern Cayuga will play next on Monday against Moravia.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs 3, Moravia 0: The Wolves earned their first win of the season, thanks to set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-22.

Kailey Kalet picked up six aces, five kills and nine digs. Brooke Croville recorded nine aces and 11 digs. Solana Sanders added five kills and Ava Dennis scored seven aces.

Lita Drake recorded six aces for Moravia while Annelise Kraan had five.