Auburn girls tennis claimed six matches in a 6-1 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.

Second singles player Cara Vasile earned a 6-1, 6-2 win, while Emerson Brown emerged 6-4, 6-1 in third singles.

Audrey Carry and Ashlyn Feneck (first doubles: 6-4, 6-2), Alice Caruso and Samantha Carr (second doubles: 6-1, 6-1), Olivia Schwab and Sadie Morin (third doubles: 6-1, 6-1), and Victoria Brown and Emma Sroka (fourth doubles: 6-4, 7-5) earned wins in doubles play.

Auburn (1-0) travels to Corcoran on Thursday.

FROM MONDAY

GOLF

Skaneateles 200, Jordan-Elbridge 259: The Lakers’ Jack Marquardt had the match’s low score with a 34 at Millstone Golf Course. Teammates Drew Mancini (39), Will Murphy (41), Charlie Girzadas (43) and Finlay Coyne (43) rounded out the top five.

Emerson Derby paced the Eagles, carding a 46.

Skaneateles improves to 2-0, while J-E drops to 1-1.