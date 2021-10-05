Local Roundup: Auburn girls tennis sweeps East Syracuse-Minoa

Sarah Lane had nine aces, seven kills, 10 assists and 11 digs. Taylor Eaton added 10 digs, five aces, two kills, three assists and a block.

Cato-Meridian 3, APW 0: Alyssa Cole's 10 points, eight kills, seven digs, four aces and an assist helped lead the Blue Devils.

Sadie Strong added eight points, three digs, three aces, a kill and an assist. Jocelyn Kolb had seven points, six digs, four aces and three assists. Emma Jordan had 10 assists, two digs and a point. Mackenzie LaForce added 10 digs and four kills.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marathon: 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Nikki Namisniak scored the Wolves' lone goal with 23 minutes left in the second half off a corner kick from Gabrielle Scholz.

Junior goalie Danielle Waldron recorded 21 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 1, Elmira Notre Dame 0, OT: The Wolves kept their slim chances of qualifying for the postseason alive with an overtime victory.