Local Roundup: Auburn girls tennis sweeps East Syracuse-Minoa

The Auburn High School girls tennis team swept East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday afternoon.
Erin Calkins and Ella Bouley each won their singles matches for the Maroons. Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin, Taylor Chadderdon and Cara Vasile, Makayla Cottrell and Emma Merkley and Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr won doubles matches.
Auburn is 13-1 on the season and 10-0 in the league.
Skaneateles 5, Manlius Pebble Hill 2: The Lakers swept the doubles matches en route to the victory. Skaneateles' lone singles winner was Isabelle Soderberg at third singles.
Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg won at first doubles, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler won at second doubles, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple won at third doubles and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel won at fourth doubles. Skaneateles is 12-1 on the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 3, Cato-Meridian 0: Mallory Brown scored a pair of goals to lead the Warriors past the Blue Devils. Christina Jackson contributed a goal.
Cazenovia 2, Port Byron 1: Gabby Sennett scored the Panthers' goal and goalie Maria Burns made 10 saves.
CROSS COUNTRY
IAC North Cross Country Divisional
The Southern Cayuga girls missed first place by a point to Lansing, 34-35 as the Chiefs swept the top three spots.
The top seven finishers are first-team all-division and 8th to 14th place are second-team all-division.
Nora Burroughs won the race in 20:53, Sophia Bennett was second (20:57.9) and Julia Gloss was third (21:47.9). Moravia's Olivia Genson took fourth in 22:04.2.
Southern Cayuga's Marissa Wiemann was 14th (24:24.3), Moravia's Taryn Langtry was 25th (30:28), Evelyn Ottavino was 27th (33:38.7) and Emely Bacon was 29th (36:22.7) and Southern Cayuga's Alyssa Gavurnik was 30th (38:44.8).
Southern Cayuga took fourth in the boys race with 105 points. Tyler Figueroa was 12th in 19:55.4. Moravia's Dustin McCall was 13th (19:56.5) and Jeffrey Carmichael was 21st (20:49).
Southern Cayuga's Charlie Miller finished 26th (21:16.4) and David Hayden was 27th (22:10.5). Moravia's Henry Scholl was 29th (22:14), Southern Cayuga's Luke Gentry was 34th (22:48.6) and Jacob Gentry was 54th (31:20.8).
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3, SAS 2: Gabriella Smart led the Eagles with 20 aces, seven digs, four kills and three blocks.
Sarah Lane had nine aces, seven kills, 10 assists and 11 digs. Taylor Eaton added 10 digs, five aces, two kills, three assists and a block.
Cato-Meridian 3, APW 0: Alyssa Cole's 10 points, eight kills, seven digs, four aces and an assist helped lead the Blue Devils.
Sadie Strong added eight points, three digs, three aces, a kill and an assist. Jocelyn Kolb had seven points, six digs, four aces and three assists. Emma Jordan had 10 assists, two digs and a point. Mackenzie LaForce added 10 digs and four kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marathon: 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Nikki Namisniak scored the Wolves' lone goal with 23 minutes left in the second half off a corner kick from Gabrielle Scholz.
Junior goalie Danielle Waldron recorded 21 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 1, Elmira Notre Dame 0, OT: The Wolves kept their slim chances of qualifying for the postseason alive with an overtime victory.
Senior striker Hunter Martin was able to redirect a 30-yard free kick by junior defender Dustin Walawender past the goalkeeper with 2:57 left in the first overtime period. Goalie Collin Park made three saves to earn the shutout.
The Wolves need to win one of their final two regular season games to qualify for the Section IV tournament. Next up is Senior Night on Thursday when the Wolves host Groton at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lansing 58, Southern Cayuga 36: On senior night, when 12 seniors were recognized, Ellie Burroughs led the Chiefs with a pair of first place finishes. Burroughs won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:33.28 and the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:09.86.
The Chiefs' 200 freestyle relay of Burroughs, Elan VanArnum, Charli Bennett and Taylor Green won in a time of 1:55.79. Southern Cayuga is 3-3 on the season and next swims on Thursday against Elmira Notre Dame and Dryden.