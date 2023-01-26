Local Roundup: Auburn goalie Mason Jones sets program record for single-game saves

Mason Jones is the new Auburn hockey record holder for saves in a single game.

Jones frustrated West Genesee with 66 stops in a 4-1 loss for the Maroons on Thursday night.

The historic performance from Jones comes against a Wildcats unit that currently owns the top record in Division I in Section III.

Jones has now racked up 486 saves during the winter season, an average of 32.4 per game. Only Liverpool's James Welch has more this season.

Also of note, Aiden Tomandl scored his first career varsity goal, with assists to Charlie Cunningham and Evan Moore.

Auburn has a home-and-home against Cortland-Homer to start next week. The Maroons will host on Monday at Casey Park, then travel to JM McDonald Sports Complex on Tuesday.

BOWLING

Auburn 7, Fulton 0 (boys); Fulton 7, Auburn 0 (girls): Eric Barski had the high series for the Maroons with a 642 (210, 207, 225). Lucas McConnell contributed a 594 while Jack Sliwka rolled a 551.

Grace Ryan scored a 452 in the girls match.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 45, Marcellus 29: Maddy Ramsgard did most of the damage with a 19-point night, while Ayla Pas'cal totaled 11 points.

The Lakers are now 12-3 this season.

VOLLEYBALL

Tully 3, Port Byron 0: Jordan Cook paced the Panthers with four aces, two kills and five digs.

Manlius-Pebble Hill 3, Weedsport 0: Grace Barreto picked up seven kills, while Isabel Guerrette posted 14 assists, three aces and three digs.