Local Roundup: Auburn golf earns four wins against league opponents

The Auburn boys golf team hosted a league match against five teams from the SCAC on Tuesday, and came away with four victories.

The Maroons scored a 216 as a team, trailing only Oswego's 210. Auburn earned wins over East Syracuse Minoa Blue (227), Fulton (241), Syracuse (248) and Cortland (254).

Carter Mizro was the co-medalist, shooting a 1-under 35. Lucas Brown and Noah Conley both contributed 44s. Evn Moore posted a 45 and Aiden Tomandl had a 48.

Auburn (9-3) plays Thursday at the Links at Erie Villages against ESM Blue.

Skaneateles 206, LaFayette 236: Tyson DiRubbo carded a 37 and Jack Marquardt was one stroke back with a 38 for the Lakers. Drew Mancini added a 40.

Skaneateles is now 10-1.

SWIMMING

Waverly 57, Southern Cayuga 35: The Chiefs had a pair of swimmers win multiple events.

Ellie Burroughs posted the best time in the 200 free (2:12.57) and the 500 freestyle (6:12.05). Liianna Van De Water was the winner in both the 200 IM (2:55.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:22.61). Charli Bennett took first place in the 50 freestyle (28.0).

VOLLEYBALL

Central Square 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons were swept via scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17. Avianna Ming recorded six kills with two aces and three digs. Kirsten Casterline posted nine assists, five digs and two aces. Gabrielle Lupo led the team with seven digs, to go with three kills and three assists.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Onondaga 3, Cayuga 0: Zoe DeRousie posted 12 digs, Cassie Nolte had seven kills and Marrin Owens finished with eight assists.

CCC hosts Corning on Thursday.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia 5, Groton 3: Jacob Anderson scored four goals, two of which were on penalty kicks, for the Blue Devils.

Abram Wasileski had Moravia's other tally.

Two of Anderson's goals came within the first five minutes. Groton answered to tie the score before halftime, but Anderson scored the next two to put Moravia in front for good.