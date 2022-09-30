Local Roundup: Auburn golf hosts first Maroon vs. White match

The Auburn golf team hosted its first Maroon versus White match on Friday at Highland Park.

The Maroon team won 217-258.

The victors were led by Carter Mizro's one-under 35. Evan Moore's 44 and Aiden Tomandl's 45 also contributed to the victory.

The White squad was led by Charlie Cunningham's 45, Jack Burns' 52 and Matt Driscoll's 53.

Auburn's Maroon team concludes its season on Monday at the Links of Erie Village against East Syracuse Minoa Blue.

Sectionals will follow Tuesday morning at Green Lakes State Park.

Skaneateles 193, Jordan-Elbridge 242: The Lakers posted the top five scores in a match against the Eagles, led by Jack Marquardt's 35.

Other top cards included Tyson DiRubbo's 36, Will Cowden's 40, and 41s by Will Murphy and Henry Major.

Caden Hearn's 41 paced J-D, while Ben Weller contributed a 46.

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia 3, Groton 1: Kaiden Sharpsteen opened the scoring for the Blue Devils and Jacon Anderson scored the next two in the Blue Devils' win.

Anderson added an assist, while Kyler Adams and Brandon Vasquez also had helpers.

Abram Wasileski made eight saves.