Local Roundup: Auburn golf team nabs fourth win of season

The Auburn boys golf team continued its winning ways on Monday.

The Maroons took down Fulton, 213-224, at Battle Island for their fourth victory of the season.

Medalist Carter Mizro shot an even-par 35. Lucas Brown followed that with a 45. Noah Conley and Evan Moore both posted 45s, and Aiden Tomandl rounded out the top scores with a 48.

Auburn (4-1) is home Tuesday against Central Square.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 6, Whitney Point 0: Sarah Colgan and Nikki Namisniak tallied two goals apiece for the winning Wolves. Madison Kalet and Madison Ward rounded out the scoring, while Lizzie Clauson recorded her first career assist.

Chloe Wilde and Abby Mach combined for three saves.

Southern Cayuga 3, Moravia 1: Norah McCarthy recorded two goals and Circe Perez had the other in the Chiefs' win over the Blue Devils.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Hannibal 1: After dropping the first set, the Blue Devils won the final three via scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20.

Miranda Dennis led C-M in scoring with 11 kills along with three aces. Mya Schneider posted 10 assists and six digs. Cara Wilson led the defense with 13 digs.

Trumansburg 3, Southern Cayuga 0: The Chiefs fell via scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-12.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 4, New York Mills 0: Abby McKay had two goals and one assist, while Mackenzie McDowell contributed one goal and one assist.

Sadie White rounded out the scoring.

The Panthers held New York Mills shotless in front of goalie Colleen Jump.

FROM THE WEEKEND

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

The Cayuga women's team lost all three of its matches over the weekend at the Jefferson Community College pod tournament.

All three defeats were sweeps, at the hands of Finger Lakes, Monroe and Genesee.

After struggling in the first two, coach Kiana Younis thought the team rebounded well against Genesee in its third match of the day.

"We didn't play as well as we could have against Finger Lakes and Monroe. Our roster was a little short-handed and I think we got tired," Younis said. "But we played well against Genesee. They're a good team and we pushed them, particularly in the second set. I was really proud of our effort in that match.

Marrin Owens was the statistical leader against Finger Lakes, recording 10 digs and six assists.

Against MCC, Paige Lane posted four aces, Owens had nine assists, and Cassie Nolte figured in with 16 digs and seven kills.

In the final match, Owens had 16 assists, Meagan Fatcheric posted 13 digs, Lane finished with eight kills and Nolte chipped in four aces.

CCC faces Genesee again on the road Thursday.