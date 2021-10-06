Local Roundup: Auburn golfers Mizro, Hogan advance to state qualifier

Four Auburn boys golfers traveled to Green Lakes State Park on Wednesday to compete in sectionals.

The Maroons’ Carter Mizro posted a 78 for the team’s top scorecard. Christian Hogan had an 82, Colin Tardif finished with an 85 and Trey Masters added an 87.

The cut for the New York state qualifier was 82, which means Mizro and Hogan will advance to play in the spring.

TENNIS

Auburn 4, Liverpool 3: The Maroons won three out of four doubles matches to top the Warriors.

Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin teamed up to win second doubles (6-3, 6-4). Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile won third doubles (6-0, 6-0). Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr picked up a three-set win in fourth doubles (6-2, 4-6, 6-0).

Erin Calkins was Auburn’s lone winner in singles, winning the third ladder (6-4, 6-0).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn 15, Oswego 40; Auburn 16, Central Square 34: Chris Howard took first overall (17:54) for the Maroons, who swept the top four. Owen Gasper (18:00) James Cuddy (18:22) also posted top times.