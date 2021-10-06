Local Roundup: Auburn golfers Mizro, Hogan advance to state qualifier

Four Auburn boys golfers traveled to Green Lakes State Park on Wednesday to compete in sectionals.
The Maroons’ Carter Mizro posted a 78 for the team’s top scorecard. Christian Hogan had an 82, Colin Tardif finished with an 85 and Trey Masters added an 87.
The cut for the New York state qualifier was 82, which means Mizro and Hogan will advance to play in the spring.
TENNIS
Auburn 4, Liverpool 3: The Maroons won three out of four doubles matches to top the Warriors.
Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin teamed up to win second doubles (6-3, 6-4). Emma Merkley and Cara Vasile won third doubles (6-0, 6-0). Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr picked up a three-set win in fourth doubles (6-2, 4-6, 6-0).
Erin Calkins was Auburn’s lone winner in singles, winning the third ladder (6-4, 6-0).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn 15, Oswego 40; Auburn 16, Central Square 34: Chris Howard took first overall (17:54) for the Maroons, who swept the top four. Owen Gasper (18:00) James Cuddy (18:22) also posted top times.
Weedsport 15, Mater Dei 50; Weedsport 15, SAS 50; Weedsport 24, Bishop Grimes 33: The Warriors’ Landon Kepple finished as the runner-up (19:14). Nash Hertlein (23:03) and Evan Pollino (23:04) rounded out Weedsport’s top three.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn 18, Oswego 37; Auburn 21, Central Square 34: Kyleen Brady crossed the finish line first for the Maroons, recording a time of 20:23. Teammates Ali Pineau placed second (21:12) and Bethany Lorenzo was fifth (22:51).
Weedsport 15, Bishop Grimes 50: Allison House won the race for the Warriors, completing the course in 21:55. Sarah Carroll (23:28) came in third, and Olivia Snodgrass (23:41) was fourth.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Moravia 0: The Wolves won with set scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-10. Hailee Smith recorded 12 aces and 21 service points. Ava Dennis and Payton Gilbert (seven assists) added six aces.
Central Square 3, Auburn 0: Gabrielle Lupo paced the Maroons in both kills (eight) and digs (five).
GIRLS SOCCER
Trumansburg 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Danielle Waldron made eight saves for the Wolves, who return to action Friday against Whitney Point.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 11, Homer 0: Seven players tallied goals for the Lakers, who improve their undefeated record to 9-0.
Owen Cheney, Tylar Moss (three assists), Daniel Ramsgard (assist) and Aidan Donovan all notched a pair of goals. Nick Cerimeli, Wyatt Langford (assist) and Marty McNeil were also credited with goals. David Petercsak, Jeffrey McCrone and Colin Gaglione picked up assists.
Skaneateles hosts Mexico at home on Thursday before the Finger Lakes Cup takes place on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers will host Marcellus Friday, then the victor will play either Section V’s Aquinas or Section VI’s St. Francis on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia 2, Owego 1: Grace Becker and Gabby Heim recorded goals for the Blue Devils, both in the first quarter. Kaylee Miner made three saves.