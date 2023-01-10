Local Roundup: Auburn High boys basketball defeats Oswego

Jack Tumber scored 19 points as the Auburn High School boys basketball team defeated Oswego 73-44 on Tuesday night.

DeSean Strachan contributed 15 points, Carter Sawyer added 11 points and Tony Borges Jr. had 10 points.

Auburn is 7-3 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 58, Trumansburg 17: The Wolves used a 28-point second quarter to put away the Blue Raiders.

Union Springs was led by Payton Gilbert’s 13 points and nine rebounds and Lilly Casler’s nine points and three assists.

The Wolves utilized a balanced scoring attack with nine of their 12 players scoring.

Union Springs hosts Tioga this Friday night.

The Union Springs JV defeated Port Byron 62-27.

Southern Cayuga 51, Lansing 41: Charli Bennett led the Chiefs with 23 points and six steals

Emily Prince grabbed seven rebounds and Circe Perez scored six points with five rebounds.

Southern Cayuga, 7-2, next hosts Candor on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Chittenango 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors fell by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-15. Isabel Guerrette had seven assists, three points and three aces. Chloe Mach had six digs, a kill and a point.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fulton-Montgomery 76, Cayuga 65: The Spartans led by eight at the half but lost in their first contest of the new year on Tuesday.

Cayuga held a small lead for most of the first half, with Kareem Sanders and Justin Lawrence leading the offense. Sanders scored the final six points of the half, giving Cayuga a 38-30 advantage at the break.

The Spartans struggled against the Raiders’ zone defense in the second half, scoring only 27 points. Cayuga trailed 52-48 before a jumper by Jason Knopp and a layup by Shaheem Sanders tied it at 52 with less than 10 minutes to play. The Raiders quickly retook the lead and led the rest of the way.

Kareem Sanders led Cayuga with 21 points, adding nine rebounds and three assists. Shaheem Sanders finished with 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Lawrence finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and Anthony Todd added 12 points and six rebounds.

Cayuga, 4-7 on the season, next plays at home 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 Herkimer College.

Gallery: Auburn boys basketball routes Oswego at home