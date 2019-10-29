An Auburn High graduate was recognized for her efforts on the soccer pitch last weekend.
Lexi Mitchell, a midfielder for the Colgate women's soccer team and 2016 graduate of Auburn, was named Patriot League Midfielder of the Week for her role in the Raiders' win over Loyola on Saturday.
Mitchell, a junior, scored in double overtime to lift Colgate over Loyola, 1-0. The goal, coming with less than three minutes left in the second overtime, was also the first of her career for Colgate.
After spending her freshman year at West Virginia, Mitchell transferred to Colgate and appeared in six games as a sophomore. She has played in eight games so far this year as a junior, starting once.
At Auburn, Mitchell was a three-time all-league selection, scoring 31 goals and 43 points in her career despite missing two seasons due to injury.
VOLLEYBALL
Section III revealed its playoff brackets Tuesday morning, and three Cayuga County-area teams have qualified.
In Class AA, Auburn (6-11) earned the sixth and final seed, and will travel to Fayetteville-Manlius (13-4) for the section quarterfinals, 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Only three teams make up the Class C bracket. Skaneateles has the No. 1 seed and earned a bye to the championship, while Jordan-Elbridge has the No. 3 seed and traveled to Cazenovia Tuesday night.
The Class C championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Fayetteville-Manlius.