The Auburn High School ice hockey team was within a goal with less than eight minutes left in its Section III, Division II first-round playoff game against Whitesboro but couldn't pull off the rally in a 6-1 loss on Tuesday night.

Whitesboro scored three goals in last 40 seconds to put it away.

Evan Moore scored the Maroons' lone goal off the power play on assists by Jack Pineau and Aiden Tomandl.

Auburn goalie Mason Jones made 37 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 51, Cato-Meridian 33: Charli Bennett had a double-double as she scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with seven steals to lead the Chiefs over the Blue Devils.

Ellie Brozon contributed 17 points for Southern Cayuga.

Cato-Meridian was led by Camryn Daggett's double-double as she scored 10 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Southern Cayuga, now 15-5, awaits its Section IV tournament seeding for its next game on Feb 22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 63, Solvay 57: Ethan Hunt led the Lakers with 16 points in a balanced scoring effort.

Tyson DiRubbo added 15 points, Cader Bradley scored 13 points and Nate Shattuck contributed 10 points.

Skaneateles is 11-9 on the season.

FROM LAST WEEK

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV championships: Moravia’s girls placed 12th in Division II while the boys came in 16th.

Bebe Balk had the Blue Devils’ top showing, coming in second in the girls shot put while also setting a new personal record (29-11). Balk also set a new PR and school record in the girls weight throw (28-9.5).

Other top finishers included Jacob Anderson (fourth in the boys 55m dash), Joy Weed (fifth in the girls shot put), Ashley Heredia Castillo (fifth in the girls long jump, sixth in the girls high jump), Grace Ike (sixth in the girls 3000m run), Brooke Proper (sixth in the girls 1000m) and Elizabeth Steigerwald (sixth in the 1500m walk)

Moravia next competes in the Section IV State Quals Feb. 25 at Cornell.