Local Roundup: Auburn High's Mizro wins individual Section III boys golf championship

Auburn High School senior Carter Mizro shot a 3-over-par 74 to win the individual Section III boys golf championship by two strokes at Green Lakes State Park on Tuesday.

Carter's score also puts him in the state tournament qualifier at Seven Oaks in Colgate next May.

In the team competition, the Maroons finished in third place with a 432 score. Lucas Brown shot a 85, Aiden Tomandl added a 88, Noah Conley contributed a 92 and Evan Moore had a 93.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 5, Weedsport 2: Kylee Cordway scored a hat trick to lead the Panthers.

Sadie White contributed a goal and a pair of assists, Abby McKay added a goal and an assist and Jordan Cook chipped in with an assist.

Port Byron goalie Colleen Jump made eight saves.

Gabby Jeffers scored for Weedsport off an assist by Kayla Flask and Deanna Jackson scored on an assist by Keegan McNabb.

Weedsport goalie Arie Giacolone came up with 15 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, VVS 0: The Lakers swept their Section III semifinal to reach the championship

At first singles, Kenna Ellis won in straight sets as did Lily Miller in second singles and Sofia Capozza at third singles.

Isabelle Soderberg and Eva Dejesus swept at first doubles. At second doubles, Kate Kissel and Emma Whipple won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. At third doubles, Isabella Karpinski and Caitlin Day rallied 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 and at fourth doubles, Emerson Decker and Bryn Butler came back to win 6-1, 1-6, 7-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Syracuse-Minoa 10, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Skyler Partin made 20 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

East Syracuse-Minoa 7, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Braden Sherman came up with 16 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons fell by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 8-25 and 20-25.

Kirsten Casterline led Auburn with nine assists, five digs, two blocks, an ace and a kill. Gabrielle Lupo had six digs, five kills, two assists, two blocks and an ace. Mary Gasper had three digs, two kills and an assist. Cecilia Morgan had four digs and two aces.

Delaney Smith had nine digs, an ace, a kill and a block. Avianna Ming had seven digs, five kills, an ace and an assist. Marissa Albert had four kills, four digs and an assist.

FROM MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Hamilton 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Blue Devils were felled by scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-15.

Cara Wilson finished with 10 kills, Veronica Cordway posted 16 digs and Mya Schneider was credited with 10 assists.

Solvay 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Eagles lost in three close sets, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23.

Brook Chiaramonte paced the Eagles with eight service points and four aces. Sarah Lane finished with seven digs and six assists, both team-highs.