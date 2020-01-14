Local Roundup: Auburn hockey ends two-game slide with win

Auburn hockey ended a two-game slide, defeating Cortland-Homer 6-3 Tuesday for the Maroons’ first league win of the season.
Ty Hlywa potted two goals to go with two assists, while Jack Chapman also buried a pair of goals. Rounding out the scoring with one apiece was Nick Pipher and Austin Black (assist). Ross Burgmaster picked up two assists. Carrissa Hlywa and Carter Mizro were also credited with an assist. Mizro’s point is the first of his varsity career.
In goal, Aaron Kowal made 23 saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 63, Lansing 61: The Chiefs trailed by as much as seven in the fourth quarter, but clawed back to win it on Nate Thurston's 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Thurston finished with seven points. Steven Sherman, who hit a key 3 to bring Southern Cayuga within two points late, finished with nine. Leading the Chiefs was Jared Howe's 20 points, while Brandon Vanacore scored 16.
Union Springs 82, Trumansburg 58: Chris Daum and Jose Reyes both notched 19 points for the Wolves. Ryan Bailey added 13 points and Hunter Martin scored 11.
Union Springs (7-4) heads to Tioga on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 49, Lansing 29: Kaley Driscoll scored 13 to pace the Chiefs. Sophia Bennett contributed nine points and eight rebounds, Emma Smith-Dennis had seven points and 11 rebounds, and Marissa Wiemann chipped in with six points.
Southern Cayuga takes on Candor on Friday.
Weedsport 71, Tully 46: The Warriors won behind a pair of 20-point performances. Sarah Carroll led Weedsport with 22 points, while Suzie Nemec finished with 21. Emma Stark added eight.
Weedsport (12-1) travels to LaFayette on Thursday.
Skaneateles 63, Solvay 33: Maddy Ramsgard led the Lakers with a 20-point night, while Kate Aberi added 12, and Tatumn Pas’cal and Maeve Canty scored eight.
LaFayette 60, Cato-Meridian 38: Amber Clarke posted 13 points with 10 rebounds and five steals, and Abby Congdon had 12 for the Blue Devils. Lydia Cox chipped in with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Port Byron 55, Fabius-Pompey 33: Grace Ford was the leader with 16 points for the Panthers. Ford also had four steals and three assists. Jenna Mapley recorded nine points with 12 rebounds and four steals, Rileigh Luste had eight points with 13 rebounds, and Ava Mills added eight. Jenna Waite came down with seven rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Weedsport 0: The Panthers won via sets of 25-10, 26-24, and 25-11.
For Weedsport, Trinity Davis filled the stat sheet with three aces, four assists, three kills, three digs and two blocks. Sydney Manchester had a team-high four kills. Taylor Hunter posted six digs and four assists.
BOWLING
Union Springs/Port Byron traveled to Waverly, with both the boys and girls team earning three points. Michael Jesmer led the boys with 590, while James Casbarro scored a 589 and Matthew Ward had a 541. For the girls, Colleen Jump was the leader with a series of 605. Makayla Smith posted a 596, Jami Casbarro scored a 560, and Alexis Colbert added a 553. US/PB travels to Cornell to face Lansing on Thursday.
Weedsport girls 4 (1,536), Bishop Grimes 3 (1,554): The Warriors squeaked out the win behind a 327 series from Gracie Stevens. Alanna Golden scored a 314, including 146 in her second round. Alex Lajo Leonardi added a 304.
Bishop Grimes 7 (2,379), Weedsport boys 0 (2,104): Zach Nemec bowled a 537 in his three-game series, including a 214 in the third game. Kyle Rathbun added a 451.
SWIMMING
Weedsport 96, Oswego 74: Allison House finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.48) and 100 backstroke (1:08.50), Andrew Williams won the 200 freestyle (2:07.95), Caleb Tracy was the winner in the 100 freestyle (55.46), and Joe Wloch won the 500 freestyle (5:29.81).
In the 200 medley relay, Tracy, Will Sterling, House and Wloch finished in 1:57.11 for first place. Williams, Tracy, Wloch and Sterling completed the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.98 for first.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Jefferson 82, Cayuga 69: The game was tied at 63 with 6:30 to go in the second half, but Jefferson closed the game on a 19-6 run. Isaiah Landres led the Spartans with 21 points while also hauling in six rebounds. Deonte Holder added 16 points with five rebounds and four assists. Stanley Beato scored 13 points with six rebounds. Scott Minnoe (Auburn HS) had 11 points and seven rebounds.
CCC is now 4-9 on the season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Jefferson 74, Cayuga 52: The Spartans were handed their first conference loss of the season by Jefferson. Gretchen Earl recorded 15 points and seven rebounds, Tanyea Jansson scored 13 points and had six rebounds, and Tori Mandel had a team-high 10 rebounds with six points and six assists.
CCC (5-7) returns home on Thursday to face Broome.