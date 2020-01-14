Local Roundup: Auburn hockey ends two-game slide with win

Weedsport 96, Oswego 74: Allison House finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.48) and 100 backstroke (1:08.50), Andrew Williams won the 200 freestyle (2:07.95), Caleb Tracy was the winner in the 100 freestyle (55.46), and Joe Wloch won the 500 freestyle (5:29.81).

In the 200 medley relay, Tracy, Will Sterling, House and Wloch finished in 1:57.11 for first place. Williams, Tracy, Wloch and Sterling completed the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.98 for first.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jefferson 82, Cayuga 69: The game was tied at 63 with 6:30 to go in the second half, but Jefferson closed the game on a 19-6 run. Isaiah Landres led the Spartans with 21 points while also hauling in six rebounds. Deonte Holder added 16 points with five rebounds and four assists. Stanley Beato scored 13 points with six rebounds. Scott Minnoe (Auburn HS) had 11 points and seven rebounds.

CCC is now 4-9 on the season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL