Auburn hockey extended its point streak to five games Monday with a 7-1 victory over Mohawk Valley. The Maroons now have two wins, two ties and one overtime loss in their last five contests.
RJ Szakalski scored a pair of goals and had one assist. Ty Hlywa scored once and was credited with three helpers, whule Austin Black and Hunter Tubbert both picked up one goal and two assists. Carrissa Hlywa and Trey Masters both scored once. Nick Pipher, Ethan Moore, and Ross Burgmaster all nabbed one assist.
Aaron Kowal earned the win with six saves. Jackson Siddall made seven saves. Mason Jones stopped 10 shots.
FROM SATURDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Auburn 5, Cazenovia 2: Senior defenseman Ross Burgmaster scored once and picked up two assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick Pipher, Trey Masters and Ty Hlywa (assist) also scored. Masters' goal was the first of his varsity career. Carrissa Hlywa earned two assists, and Austin Black and Jaden Miglionica also were credited with an assist each.
Mason Jones and Jackson Siddall split the game in net, with Jones making 23 saves and Siddall making 14.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Quinney Invitational: Union Springs/Port Byron's Braden York placed second in the 1000m run (2:53.40) and third in the 1600m run (4:53.13). York, Adam Kerrick, Cole Woodman and Jonathan Everhart came in fifth in the 800m relay (1:55.83), while Everhart also placed fifth in the 55m dash (7.57 seconds). Everhart and Kerrick tied for sixth in the high jump (4-8).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Quinney Invitational: Jodie Jenkin was the runner-up in the high jump (4-6) for Union Springs/Port Byron. The Wolves had three fourth-place finishers, including Allayna Dillon in the shot put (27-6) and Gabi Balog in the high jump (4-2). Angelia Scholtz, Balog, Katheryn Montalvo and Jenkin also finished fourth in the 800m relay (2:04.78). Jenkin added a sixth-place rank in the 600m (1:54.63).