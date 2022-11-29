 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn hockey loses; Southern Cayuga, Jordan-Elbridge boys win in routs

  • Updated
  • 0
AHS Hockey 6.JPG

Auburn goalie Mason Jones makes a save against Ithaca during the Maroons' home opener Tuesday at Casey Park Arena. The Little Red beat the Maroons 3-1.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn High School ice hockey team dropped its home opener 3-1 to Ithaca on Tuesday night at Casey Park Arena.

Rielly Hurley scored the Maroons' lone goal on assists from Jack Pineau and Evan Moore.

Goalie Mason Jones made 29 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 79, Elmira Thomas A. Edison 34: Brandon Vanacore erupted for 30 points to lead the Chiefs.

issac Brozon contributed 19 points as 12 Southern Cayuga players scored.

The Chiefs next play Cato-Meridian at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Cayuga High School.

Jordan-Elbridge 60, Canastota 41: Nolan Brunelle paced the Eagles with 22 points, including five 3-pointers and led the team in assist and steals.

People are also reading…

Cory Henderson added 17 points and led in rebounding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome new baby boy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News