Local Roundup: Auburn hockey loses; Southern Cayuga, Jordan-Elbridge boys win in routs

The Auburn High School ice hockey team dropped its home opener 3-1 to Ithaca on Tuesday night at Casey Park Arena.

Rielly Hurley scored the Maroons' lone goal on assists from Jack Pineau and Evan Moore.

Goalie Mason Jones made 29 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 79, Elmira Thomas A. Edison 34: Brandon Vanacore erupted for 30 points to lead the Chiefs.

issac Brozon contributed 19 points as 12 Southern Cayuga players scored.

The Chiefs next play Cato-Meridian at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Cayuga High School.

Jordan-Elbridge 60, Canastota 41: Nolan Brunelle paced the Eagles with 22 points, including five 3-pointers and led the team in assist and steals.

Cory Henderson added 17 points and led in rebounding.