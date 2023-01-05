Local Roundup: Auburn hockey skates to tie with Fayetteville-Manlius

The Auburn hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.

The Maroons led by a goal entering the third period, but the Hornets scored the equalizer with 40 seconds left in regulation to force OT.

Neither team capitalized in the extra session.

Mason Jones made 52 saves, bumping his save percentage to .915 on the season which is third in Section III Division II.

Jack Pineau had both of Auburn’s goals, Luke Mizro was credited with two assists, and Ryan Maher and Chris Tarby picked up an assist each.

Auburn plays at Jamesville-DeWitt next Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 55, Tioga 31: Charli Bennett had a 23-point night, Ellie Brozon scored 18 and Cennedi McCarthy figured in with seven points and seven steals.

Southern Cayuga (5-2) plays at Marcus Whitman on Monday.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Newark Valley 0 (girls); Newark Valley 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0 (boys): Colleen Jump had the Wolves’ best series with a 549, followed by Jenna Jump’s 459 and Bethany Jump’s 440. Hali Gray added her highest game with a 166.

Matthew Howell’s 505, Dylan Howell’s 465, Matthew Smead’s 456 and Zach Ward’s 456 led the boys team.

WRESTLING

Central Square 63, Auburn 11: Brady Maneri pinned his opponent at 102 pounds, while Mike Boyhan won at 118 thanks to a technical fall.