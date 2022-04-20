Local Roundup: Auburn lacrosse beats Central Square for third win in four games

After a tough start to the season, Auburn girls lacrosse has now won three of its last four games.

The Maroons topped Central Square 14-10 on Wednesday.

Nat Long paced the offense with a six-goal night.

Caroline Smith and Danielle Swietoniowski had identical three-goal, two-assist games. Nora Solomon and Ella Bouley (assist) rounded out the scoring.

Berkley Brown made eight saves, while Smith picked up 13 draw controls.

Auburn (3-3) travels to Fulton on Thursday, then hosts Westhill on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Union Springs 4, Newark Valley 3: Nick Weaver started on the mound and struck out six batters in five innings. Freshman Aaron Johnson closed out the final two innings with three Ks.

GOLF

Union Springs 174, Southern Cayuga 226: The Wolves topped the Chiefs at King Ferry Golf Course.

Medalist Michael Culver shot a 40 for Union Springs. Chili Sylvester carded a 42 and Luke Parker scored a 45.

Brandon Vanacore shot a 45 to pace Southern Cayuga.

Union Springs bumps to 2-0 while Southern Cayuga falls to 1-1.

Manlius Pebble Hill 244, Weedsport 256: Wyatt LaForce was the round's medalist, shooting a 36. Braden Wood added a 42 for the Warriors, who drop to 0-1.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Port Byron 113, Bishop Ludden 16; Port Byron 70, SAS 61: Bryce Rigby won three field events to lead the Panthers.

Rigby had the deepest throws in both the shot put (35-6.5) and the discus (108-0.25). He added a win in the long jump (19-2).

Other individual victors included Kenny Taylor in the 1600m run (5:44), Alex Patti in the 400m run (59.8) and Kaleb Holdridge in the triple jump (32-1). Cregg Ford, Taylor, Alex Hernandez and Richard Beach won the 4x800m relay (10:56.8).

Skaneateles 83, Hannibal 53: Winners for the Lakers included Herschel Eidel in the 100m dash (12.4) and 200m dash (25.7), John Phillips in the 400m dash (53.4), Max Paciorek in the long jump (18-7) and Alex Moro in the pole vault (9-0).

Weedsport 97, Manlius Pebble Hill 35: Landon Kepple and Troy Brown were part of four winning events for the Warriors.

Kepple took first in the 1500m run (5:13), the 400m intermediate hurdles (1:08.7) and the triple jump (34-9.5).

Brown claimed the top spot in the 400m run (55.4), the long jump (19-0) and the high jump (6-0). Both were also on Weedsport's winning 4x100m relay team, with Robert Quigley and Tim Cherry. Cam Chalker had the best throw in a pair of field events, the shot put (31-8) and the discus (75-3).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 34, Bishop Ludden 7; SAS 72, Port Byron 26: Madison Paoff was first in both the 100m hurdles (19.2) and the high jump (4-6). Isabella Dun had the Panthers' other victory, placing first in the 100m dash (13.8).

Weedsport 103, Manlius Pebble Hill 29: The Warriors posted the top mark in 14 of 17 events, including all three relays.

Elena Amodei, Anna Kershner, Madison Stock and Sarah Carroll won the 4x800m (14:15). Mariah Quigley, Megan Fatcheric, Nevaeh Sobiech and Gabby Jeffers teamed up for the 4x100m (0:56). Quigley, Allison House, Jeffers and Carroll was the winning combination in the 4x400m (4:52).

TENNIS

Skaneateles 4, Manlius Pebble Hill 1: The Lakers claimed all three singles matches and one of two doubles to beat MPH.

Max Karpinski won first singles in three (6-2, 2-6, 6-3), Jake Salzhauer won second singles 6-0, 6-1, and Marty McNeil picked up a sweep in third singles.

Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan won first doubles (6-1, 6-2).

"Max, Jake and Marty were outstanding today in their singles matches," Lakers coach George Cosentino said. "I was really impressed with the way Max responded in his third set of his match. His opponent gained a bit of momentum, but Max maintained focus and played within himself. His consistency and drive was too much."

Skaneateles remains unbeaten at 4-0.

