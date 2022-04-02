Local Roundup: Auburn lacrosse teams win opening games

Auburn boys lacrosse stormed out to a three-goal lead in the first quarter, and that was enough to beat Marcellus 13-10 in the season opener Saturday at Holland Stadium.

Colin Tardif posted three goals and three assists, while Christian Hogan had a game-high four goals. Noah Erickson and Zach Crosby potted two goals each, while Charlie Masters (assist) and Maddox Gorney (two assists) also figured in with tallies.

Jackson Siddall made eight saves in the cage.

Auburn (1-0) is home against Liverpool on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 20, East Syracuse Minoa 2: The defending Class B section champs are off to a good start this spring.

The Maroons routed the Spartans behind a seven-goal performance from Nat Long, who also contributed four assists. Danielle Swietoniowski buried four goals with one assist. Nora Solomon contributed three goals and two assists.

Grace Breeze (assist), Ella Bouley, and Kate Izzo (two assists) all scored twice. Libby Leader chipped in with two assists. Berkley Brown and Holly Indelicato combined for four saves in goal.

Auburn was also propelled by a dominant performance by Caroline Smith in the circle. Smith came up with 18 draw controls.

"That was a huge part of the game," Auburn coach Bill Dean said. "Having a lot of draw controls leads to a lot of scoring."

The Maroons now have a handful of days to prepare for a major rematch on Thursday, when Auburn will host Fayetteville-Manlius. Auburn topped the Hornets in last year's section championship, while F-M had beaten the Maroons in the previous two title games.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Niagara County 20, Cayuga 12; Niagara County 17, Cayuga 9: The Spartans produced at the plate, but couldn’t keep up with the Thunderwolves’ high-powered offense.

CCC led the first game 4-3 after one inning thanks to consecutive RBI doubles by Doray DiLallo and Lexie Cottrill.

Niagara scored the next 12 runs, more than enough cushion to hold off the Spartans.

DiLallo finished 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs. Cottrill also had three hits, including a pair of doubles, two runs and four RBIs. Hailey Short added three hits, while Lucy Noble and Tori Mandel had two apiece.

Cayuga had another early lead in the second game that eventually disappated. Niagara scored five times in the second inning and held Cayuga off the board after the fourth to complete the sweep. DiLallo added two more hits (triple, three RBIs, three runs), Abby Marinelli went 2-for-4 with three runs, and Taylor Hunter added two hits and four RBIs.

Cayuga is home next Saturday against Finger Lakes.

