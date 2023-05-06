Pitcher Madison Lowe tossed a one-hitter in the Auburn softball's 5-1 win over Fayetteville-Manlius on Saturday.

Lowe struck out nine and walked two.

Auburn’s responded to F-M’s lone run of the game with a four-run frame in the bottom of the fourth.

Elise Clifford was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run and two runs.

Rylee Catalfano added two hits, a run and RBI.

Auburn (7-5) hosts Liverpool on Tuesday.

Union Springs 12, Weedsport 0: The Wolves earned a shutout in the consolation of the Cayuga County tournament.

Hailee Smith threw a one-hit shutout, while striking out 12 batters.

Bella Tracy paced the offense with two hits and four RBIs. Grace Chalupnicki and Katelyn Herrling also had two-hit games.

Both teams return to action on Monday as Union Springs (14-2) hosts T-Burg, while Weedsport is home against Jordan-Elbridge.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 16, Dryden 4: Bryan Tanner (three goals, three assists), Wyatt Werth (two goals, four assists) and Nixon Karcz (five goals, one assist) all had six-point outings for the Eagles. Joe LaFluer added three goals and two assists.

Tanner nabbed a team-high 17 ground balls and finished 14-for-16 on draws.

FROM FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 5, Skaneateles 1: The Eagles scored four runs in the fourth to beat the Lakers. Ava Hildebrant (two runs, walk), Isabella Jay (RBI), Abby Delfavero (run), Brooke Chiaramonte (run) and Erin Lavancha (run, RBI, walk) all singled for J-E.

Delfavero picked up the win in the circle with nine strikeouts and five hits allowed.

GOLF

Union Springs 174, Spencer-Van Etten 213, Waverly 219: Medalist Luke Parker carded a 40, Joey Sylvester had a 42 and Michael Culver posted a 44.

Union Springs is now 10-0 on the season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Legends of the Night: Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs all competed.

The Wolves’ Payton Gilbert was first in the shot put (32-4.25) and the discus (94-0), while Kailey Kalet won the 400m dash (1:01.62). Beth McHenry was runner-up in the 800m run. Sarah Colgan (girls 1500m run), Charles Patterson (boys 1600m run) and Kurt Akins (boys 3200m run) all set new PRs.

For Moravia, Joe Baylor won the boys high jump while Kyler Proper was runner-up in the 100m dash.

Brooke Proper broke the school record in the girls 100m at 11.65 seconds, besting the previous mark of 11.71.

Bebe Balk (girls shot put) and Cece Stryker (girls 400m dash) were runners-up.