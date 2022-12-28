Local Roundup: Auburn rallies to beat Henninger in overtime

In a meeting between two of Section III’s top Class AA teams, Auburn girls basketball took down Henninger in overtime 69-65.

Both teams entered the game with one loss on the season.

The Maroons trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter, but racked up 25 points in the final eight minutes to force extra time.

In the four-minute OT, the Maroons scored 11 points to complete the comeback win.

Leah Middleton was key in the comeback, totaling 32 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Fourteen of Middleton’s points came from the free-throw line.

Peyton Maneri added to the offense with 16 points, to go with five steals. Kylie Guarino hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, while BB Johnson added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Auburn (5-1) hosts Liverpool on Wednesday. The Warriors gave the Maroons their only loss of the season so far, a 62-57 defeat on Dec. 9.

Cato-Meridian 57, Red Creek 27: Kaydence Morrissette compiled 21 points for the Blue Devils and Camryn Daggett added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 69, Dryden 40: The Blue Devils opened the Cortland Holiday Tournament with a decisive win.

Joe Baylor picked up 18 points and seven steals, while Kyler Proper added 11 points, six steals and four assists. Drew Nye and Abram Wasileski contributed nine points apiece, while Logan Bell had a team-high nine rebounds.

Moravia takes on host Cortland in the tournament championship on Thursday.

Cato-Meridian 86, Williamson 64: The Blue Devils nabbed their first win of the season thanks to a 28-point outing by Preston Daggett.

Other scorers for Cato-Meridian included Carter Impson with 12, Jacob Carroll with 11 and Garrett Mabbett with 10.

HOCKEY

Oswego 6, Auburn 1: The Maroons scored the opening goal in the first, but a five-goal second period by the Buccaneers was Auburn’s undoing.

Ryan Maher had Auburn’s lone tally, the first of his varsity career. Jack Pineau and Luke Mizro were credited with assists. Mason Jones made 23 saves.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Phoenix 40, Jordan-Elbridge 30: Brooke Chiramonte had a team-high nine points for the Eagles, while Riley Crawford grabbed 11 rebounds.