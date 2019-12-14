Auburn wrestler Luca Pirozzolo pinned each of his five opponents to capture the 138-pound title Saturday at the Phoenix Round Robin.
In the first-place match, Pirozzolo needed 5:03 but secured a fall over Mexico's Bryan Stock. All of Pirozzolo's previous matches ended with a pin in the first period, including a fall in 29 seconds over Newark Valley's Mike Post in the semifinals.
Keyshin Cooper also took first place in the 220-pound bracket. Cooper defeated Grand Island's Blake Bielec with a 10-3 decision in the championship. His other four wins came via pin.
Representing Port Byron, Isaac Svitavsky took first place in the 152-pound bracket, and like Pirozzolo pinned all five of his opponents. Battling for first place, Svitavsky took down South Jefferson's Phillip Kissman in 1:39. Svitavsky's longest bout of the day came against Auburn's Jamyr Grimes in the second round, though Svitavsky was able to secure a win in the second period. Gabe Newton added a third-place finish at 138 pounds for Port Byron, while Henry Smith (99) came in fourth in his bracket.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Randolph 55, Moravia 45: The Blue Devils fell in the championship of the Tully tournament despite 18 points from Gavin Stayton and 11 points from Justin Pettit. Ryan Robbins added nine points.
Stayton and Deegan Sovocool were named to the all-tournament team.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Mohawk Valley 91, Cayuga 63: The Spartans trailed by only two at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 26-7 in the second quarter as Mohawk Valley was able to pull away.
Tanyea Jansson had a team-high 17 points with eight assists and three steals, Fatimaah Findley scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Janaye Gables was credited with 10 points, and Jania Freeman finished with seven points and six rebounds.
CCC wraps up the first half of its season with a 4-5 record. The Spartans return to action after the holiday break on Jan. 7 at Herkimer.
FROM FRIDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Auburn 2: The Northstars scored the winner in overtime to beat the Maroons.
Ty Hlywa and Austin Black both nabbed one goal and one assist, while Carrissa Hlywa and Ross Burgmaster picked up an assist apiece. Goalie Aaron Kowal made 28 saves in net.
Saranac 3, Skaneateles (girls) 1: Adrina Barbuto scored the Lakers' lone goal on an assist from Emily Evans. Rose Kozub was credited with 21 saves in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Manlius Pebble Hill 0: The Panthers earned the victory with set scores of 25-10, 25-12, and 25-19.
Miranda Alrich dropped in 12 aces to go with three kills, two digs and one assist. Sophie Redmond posted six kills with four aces and two assists. Rileigh Gray was credited with 12 assists with three kills and three aces. Gabriella Atchinson led the defense with 10 digs.
Port Byron (2-3) heads to Tully on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marathon 59, Southern Cayuga 52: The Chiefs were down only four with a minute left, but couldn't overcome the Olympians. Steven Sherman led the team with 12 points, while Jared Howe scored nine, Brandon Vanacore had eight and Nate Thurston posted seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 64, Groton 32: The Wolves doubled up the Indians thanks to a handful of solid offensive performances. Kailey Kalet recorded 18 points and went 4-for-6 from the free-throw line, Danielle Waldron added 13 points, Renee Park scored 10 and Payton Gilbert chipped in with nine.
Marcellus 53, Skaneateles 40: Maeve Canty had 14 points and Kate Aberi added nine for the Lakers.
GIRLS BOWLING
Lyons 5, Weedsport 2: Gracie Stevens led Weedsport with a three-game series of 363, including a round of 163. Alex Lajo Leonardi scored a 342 and Alanna Golden had a 303.