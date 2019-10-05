Auburn's Jimmy Vasile came in third overall in the boys large schools race at the Tully Invitational on Saturday. Vasile finished the course in 16:34.1, which was about 31 seconds behind first-place finisher Kaelen Ruder of Fairport.
Also for the Maroons, James Cuddy finished 16th (18:12.2), Jack Carbonaro placed 44th (20:06.6), Langdon Helmick ranked 45th (20:15.1) and Luca Pirozzolo was 66th (22:22.7).
Auburn placed fourth out of 11 schools in the girls large schools race, led by Bethany Lorenzo, who completed the event in 21:07.6 for eighth overall. Also posting strong times were Abbie Izzo for 17th (22:19.3), Natalie Calandra-Ryan in 20th (22:29.3) and Analicia Scoggins in 21st (22:40.5). Meada Helmick came in 26th with a time of 23:18.9.
Port Byron/Union Springs' Braden York came in sixth place in the boys small school race. York completed the course in 17:22.6 as PB/US came in ninth place out of 13 teams.
Teammate Dylan Nolan finished 42nd (19:08.3), and rounding out the Panthers' top five were Ryan Teabo in 48th (19:31.3), Kaleb Holdridge in 82nd (22:13.6) and Jarrett Fronce in 83rd (22:14.3).
PB/US ran incomplete in the girls small schools race. Molly Yorkey came in 22nd place (22:08.7) and Hailey Short placed 68th (25:42.3).
FROM FRIDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Trumansburg 0: Senior forward Ava Mills recorded three goals to become the all-time leading scorer, boys or girls, in Union Springs soccer history.
Mills scored all three of her tallies in the second half, and by doing do passes Lee Casler's career mark of 52 goals for the record.
Goalkeeper Hunter Pettit made seven saves and picked up an assist. Rebecca Colgan had US/PB's other goal, and Renee Park was credited with a pair of assists.
Colgan opened the scoring late in the first half, heading a free kick from Park for the game's first goal. Mills scored her first on a 35-yard free kick, her second off a punt from Pettit, and her third on a pass from Park.
US/PB (7-4-1) is now unbeaten in its last five games with four wins and a draw. The Wolves host Groton on Thursday in the team's Cancer Awareness Day game. All contributions received will be donated to the American Cancer Society.