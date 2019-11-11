The Auburn and Skaneateles girls swimming teams competed at the Section III State Qualifiers Sunday at Nottingham High School, giving swimmers one final chance to qualify for the NYSPHSAA championships.
Skaneateles, which won the Section III Class C title on Friday, finished in ninth place at State Quals, while Auburn came in 12th.
Leading the Lakers was Lily Buchholz, who placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:58.66) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.47).
Pacing Auburn was senior Claire Alexander, who nabbed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.53).
To qualify for states, a swimmer must have met the state standard time for that individual event, or place first in that event at state qualifiers.
FROM LAST WEEK
Section IV Class C championships: Southern Cayuga came in second place with 274 points overall, finishing runner-up to Watkins Glen. The Chiefs won one event and placed second in several others.
Southern Cayuga's 400 freestyle relay team featuring Ellie Burroughs, Molly Rejman, Brooke Green and Emma VanAmburgh claimed first place, completing the relay in 3:53.48, besting the team's preliminary time by over 11 seconds.
Entering the 400 free relay, the final event of the meet, Southern Cayuga sat in fourth place behind Lansing and Dryden, but a first-place finish bumped the Chiefs up two spots for second overall.
Green also took second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.98) and 50 freestyle (26.14). The 200 freestyle relay also took second (1:46.19).
On the season, Southern Cayuga finished 10-3 in dual meets, third in the IAC and second in the section.