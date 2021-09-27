Local Roundup: Auburn, Skaneateles tennis teams pick up sweeps

Four matches ended in a sweep as the Auburn girls tennis team defeated Syracuse-West 7-0 on Monday.
Three of those sweeps came in doubles play.
Winners in singles were Elizabeth Spin (first), Makayla Cottrell (second) and Megan Daly (third).
The winning doubles duos were Erin Calkins and Ella Bouley (first), Taylor Chadderdon and Cara Vasile (second), Emma Merkley and Alexandra Vitale (third), and Audrey Carr and Emerson Brown (fourth).
Auburn's record bumps to 9-1.
Skaneateles 7, Mexico 0: The Lakers picked up their 10th win and remain unbeaten. Kenna Ellis, Lily Miller and Isabelle Soderberg all won in singles. Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple, and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel were doubles victors.
Jordan-Elbridge 6, Phoenix 0: Anisa Bort earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep for the Eagles in first singles. Lizzie Conrad and Mary McGinn also won their singles matches. Jillian Ferris and Mia Disinger (6-1, 6-1) won at first doubles, while Madelyn Mott and Leah Dixon (6-0, 6-1) claimed second doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 215, Central Square 252: The Maroons are above .500 after a win over the RedHawks at Highland Park.
Medalist Carter Mizro shot an even par 36. Colin Tardif's 40, Trey Masters' 44, Anthony Camardo's 45 and Ethan Moore's 50 rounded out the scoring.
Auburn (6-5) plays at Drumlins on Wednesday against Syracuse.
Tully 243, Jordan-Elbridge 267: The match's medalist was the Eagles' Colin Jewsbury, who scored a 39 at Millstone Golf Course. Ben Weller added a 44.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia 4, Groton 0: Lynnae Russell posted three goals for the Blue Devils, while Kayleigh Utter added one tally. Madalaina Raymond and Tayden Johnson-Stayton were both credited with an assist. Abigail Myers made nine saves.
Union Springs/Port Byron 1, Spencer Van Etten/Candor 0: Sophomore Gabrielle Scholz scored the winning goal, assisted by Nicole Namisniak. Goalie Danielle Waldron earned the win in net with several key saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canastota 3, Auburn 0: Goalie Zarya White made 11 saves for the Maroons.
Clinton 2, Port Byron 1: The Panthers took the lead in the first quarter off the stick of Sadie White, but Clinton tied the score in the second quarter and won it in the fourth.
Maria Burns made nine saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 3, APW 0: The Eagles won via set scores of 25-9, 25-10, and 25-9. Sydney Parsons posted 12 aces. Sarah Lane had 15 assists, seven aces and three kills. Gabriella Smart added 10 kills.
FROM THE WEEKEND
FOOTBALL
Bishop Grimes 46, Weedsport 22: Andrew Seward's 57-yard run briefly tied the score in the first quarter, but the Warriors allowed three straight touchdowns en route to their fourth loss.
Seward finished with 84 yards on 13 carries. Weedsport's leading rusher was Parker McBride with 100 yards and a pair of trips to the end zone.
The pair was also the team's leading tacklers, as Seward had seven while McBride had six.