Local Roundup: Auburn, Skaneateles tennis teams pick up sweeps

Auburn 215, Central Square 252: The Maroons are above .500 after a win over the RedHawks at Highland Park.

Medalist Carter Mizro shot an even par 36. Colin Tardif's 40, Trey Masters' 44, Anthony Camardo's 45 and Ethan Moore's 50 rounded out the scoring.

Auburn (6-5) plays at Drumlins on Wednesday against Syracuse.

Tully 243, Jordan-Elbridge 267: The match's medalist was the Eagles' Colin Jewsbury, who scored a 39 at Millstone Golf Course. Ben Weller added a 44.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia 4, Groton 0: Lynnae Russell posted three goals for the Blue Devils, while Kayleigh Utter added one tally. Madalaina Raymond and Tayden Johnson-Stayton were both credited with an assist. Abigail Myers made nine saves.

Union Springs/Port Byron 1, Spencer Van Etten/Candor 0: Sophomore Gabrielle Scholz scored the winning goal, assisted by Nicole Namisniak. Goalie Danielle Waldron earned the win in net with several key saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canastota 3, Auburn 0: Goalie Zarya White made 11 saves for the Maroons.