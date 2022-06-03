Local Roundup: Auburn, Skaneateles, Weedsport score wins at track and field state qualifier

Several athletes from the Cayuga County area have earned berths to the New York state track and field championships, thanks to their performance at the Section III State Qualifiers Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse.

The meet was split into two divisions: Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools). Auburn was the lone local team in Division I, while Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles and Weedsport had representatives in Division II.

To continue on to states, which will take place next weekend back at C-NS, an individual must have finished first in their respective event at State Quals or met the pre-determined standard at any invitational (meet with five or more schools) or championship throughout the season.

Based on their Thursday performance, the Maroons will have two athletes advance to states in three events.

Bryn Whitman won the girls discus throw with a top toss of 104-02, a throw that narrowly beat runner-up and teammate Rhian Crowley (103-0).

Dustin Swartwood will appear at the state meet in both the shot put and discus. His throw in the shot of 46-11.25 was less than a foot better than the runner-up. Swartwood's victory in the discus (141-01) was far more decisive.

Weedsport's Mariah Quigley was among the highlights in Division II. Quigley continued her dominance in the 100m hurdles, scoring first place with a time of 15.87 seconds. Quigley also tied for second in the pole vault (9-6), but fell short of reaching the state standard.

Also for the Warriors, Troy Brown took first in the high jump thanks to a leap of 6-4. Only one other managed a jump of 6-0 or better — Skaneateles' Max Paciorek. Teammate Landon Kepple was the runner-up in the 400m hurdles at 58.63 seconds, which is roughly two seconds shy of the necessary standard.

Skaneateles' Maddie Wright and Jordan-Elbridge's Tatianna Parkolap were part of a four-way tie in the girls high jump, which finished at a height of 5-0. Each of the four were afforded three chances to jump 5-1, but none could exceed that height. Wright, who needed the fewest attempts to hit 5-0, was designated first place.

Skaneateles’ Kyla Palmer won a pair of events, each by a split second. Her times in the girls 200m dash (25.65 seconds) and the 400m dash (56.49) were both first place.

Vassianna Klock competed in a pair of events for J-E, placing second in the 2000m Steeplechase (7:20.95) and fourth in the girls 800m run. Her time in the Steeplechase was two seconds slower than the state’s requirement.

