Local Roundup: Auburn softball defeats Perry

Kaitlyn Catalone had a RBI hit as the Auburn High School softball team edged Perry 1-0 on Tuesday.

Madison Lowe had a hit and scored the game's lone run. Morgan Cook, Sydney Marinelli and Grace Hoey each had a hit.

Lowe was the winning pitcher as she tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.

BOYS LACROSSE

Chittenango 19, Jordan-Elbridge 14: Wade Brunelle led the Eagles with five goals and an assist.

Wyatt Mullin scored four goals with an assist. Bryan Tanner added a pair of goals and a pair of assists and Nixon Karcz had a pair of goals. Nick Long had a goal and a pair of assists. Tom Long, Wyatt Werth and Joe LaFluer each contributed an assist.

Goalie Austin Brunelle made 11 saves and Kolin Humberstone had two saves.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 23, Oswego 3: Christian Hogan's four goals and five assists paced the Maroons.

Colin Tardiff (three assists) Zachary Crosby (assist) each scored three goals and Charles Cunningham added a pair of goals.

Maddox Gorney (two assists) and Rocco Villano (two assists), Charles Masters (assist), Isiah Scott, Elijah Scott, Colin Musso, Mason Jones and Noah Conley each scored a goal. Nicholas Eddy, Mitchell McGinn and Nickolas Rivoli each contributed an assist.

Goalies Jackson Siddall and John Rivoli each made a save.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0