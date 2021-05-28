Local Roundup: Auburn softball sweeps Oswego as Lowe throws no-hitter

The Auburn High softball team picked up a pair of shutout wins, including a no-hitter, in a doubleheader sweep over Oswego on Thursday.

In Game 1, a 12-0 win, senior Doray DiLallo hit a home run as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate. She also doubled and scored two runs.

Her solo shot came in the third inning and wasn’t her only at-bat in that frame. Auburn sent 12 batters to the plate in the third, and in her second plate appearance, DiLallo smacked an RBI double.

Other offensive leaders included Sydney Marinelli, Elise Clifford and Abigail Carr who all posted multi-hit performances. Marinelli scored twice, had two RBIs and a walk. Clifford doubled, scored and had an RBI. Carr touched home plate twice in addition to a walk and RBI. Kaitlyn Catalone added a hit, run and two RBIs.

Madison Lowe pitched a one-hitter in the first game, but was even better in Game 2. In five innings, Lowe held Oswego hitless for her second no-hitter of the season as Auburn won 6-0.

She also held Fulton without a hit on May 3.

In her five innings, Lowe struck out nine batters. Her lone blemish came in the final inning when she issued a walk.