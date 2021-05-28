Local Roundup: Auburn softball sweeps Oswego as Lowe throws no-hitter

The Auburn High softball team picked up a pair of shutout wins, including a no-hitter, in a doubleheader sweep over Oswego on Thursday.
In Game 1, a 12-0 win, senior Doray DiLallo hit a home run as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate. She also doubled and scored two runs.
Her solo shot came in the third inning and wasn’t her only at-bat in that frame. Auburn sent 12 batters to the plate in the third, and in her second plate appearance, DiLallo smacked an RBI double.
Other offensive leaders included Sydney Marinelli, Elise Clifford and Abigail Carr who all posted multi-hit performances. Marinelli scored twice, had two RBIs and a walk. Clifford doubled, scored and had an RBI. Carr touched home plate twice in addition to a walk and RBI. Kaitlyn Catalone added a hit, run and two RBIs.
Madison Lowe pitched a one-hitter in the first game, but was even better in Game 2. In five innings, Lowe held Oswego hitless for her second no-hitter of the season as Auburn won 6-0.
She also held Fulton without a hit on May 3.
In her five innings, Lowe struck out nine batters. Her lone blemish came in the final inning when she issued a walk.
Auburn’s offense scored three runs in both the first and fourth innings to provide the necessary support for their pitcher. Morgan Cook led the way with a 2-for-3 game that included a home run in the fourth inning. She scored twice and had two RBIs.
DiLallo also went 2-for-3, recording a double, run and stolen base. Jocelyn LaFrance chipped in with a double, run and walk.
Port Byron 13, Weedsport 2: Nicole Namisniak, Jordan Cook and Hannah Jones all had three-hit games for the Panthers in a win over the Warriors.
It's the second time in less than two weeks Port Byron has defeated its primary rival.
Namisniak recorded three runs and two RBIs. Cook had two runs and four RBIs. Jones figured in with two runs and four RBIs. Adding extra-base hits were Colleen Jump (two runs, two RBIs) and Allyson Michalski (two hits, run).
Jenna Strong hit a pair of singles for Weedspot with a run. Christina Jackson had one hit, one run and one walk. Alexa Edersheim had an RBI single.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 26, Syracuse City 6: Natalie Calandra-Ryan tallied four goals in addition to two assists in another Maroons win.
Natalie Long, Abbie Izzo (assist) and Caroline Smith all notched four goals. Gracie Giannettino (five assists), Danielle Swietoniowski (assist) and Ella Doan (assist) contributed two goals apiece.
Kate Izzo (three assists), Nora Solomon and Talia Axton figured in with one goal each. Ella Carnes added an assist
In the cage, Paige Maneri and Quinn Brady combined for three saves.
Auburn (11-0) remains unbeaten and will play in the SCAC league championship on Thursday, likely against Fulton.
TENNIS
Auburn 4, Syracuse East 2: First singles player Michael Clark and second singles player Riley Fitzgerald both swept their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak won their second doubles match 6-2, 6-2. Brody Wagner and Malik Williams won in third doubles 6-4, 6-3.
Auburn improves to 5-6-1 this season.
Skaneateles 3, Manlius Pebble Hill 2: The Lakers won one singles match and both doubles matches.
In third singles, Marcus McClanahan outlasted his opponent 6-3, 6-7, 6-1. Hatcher Gutchess and Andrew Neumann won in first doubles 6-3, 6-0. Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant won second doubles 6-1, 6-0.
Skaneateles is now 7-2.
Watkins Glen 4, Southern Cayuga 1: Circe Perez had the Chiefs’ lone win, taking her singles match 6-0, 6-1.
GOLF
Dryden 166, Union Springs 173: The Wolves posted their best team score of the season, but it wasn’t enough to claim a win.
Luke Parker was the co-medalist with round of 37. Andrew Salls had a 43, Joey Sylvester scored a 46 and Michael Culver had a 47.
Union Springs (3-6) concludes its regular season at home against Groton on Tuesday.