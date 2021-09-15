Local Roundup: Auburn swimmers earn first victory of season

Auburn girls swimming won three of the final four events to come back and defeat Syracuse City 84-75 on Wednesday.
The Maroons trailed the meet 53-52 after Syracuse claimed 11 points in the 500 freestyle. A pair of relay teams then took first place. Magdeline Hill, Abigail Smith, Brooklyn Kopec and Maura Moochler won the 200 free relay (1:55.16). Then Karli Farmer, Stephanie Deprospero, Smith and Hill won the 400 free relay (4:37.99) to clinch the meet.
The Maroons’ also won the meet’s first relay, the 200 medley. Deprospero, Kopec, Moochler and Elizabeth Lentini completed the event in 2:18.94.
Several swimmers also claimed individual wins. Moochler won the 50 free (27.63) and 100 butterfly (1:08.12). Smith took first in the 200 free (2:17.94). Hill had the top time in the 100 free (1:05.11). Deprospero finished the 100 backstroke in first (1:18.57).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Mater Dei 27, Weedsport 28; Pulaski 20, Weedsport 41: The Warriors’ Landon Kepple finished the course in 19:44, for second place among participating runners. Forrest Nguyen was the only other Weedsport runner to place in the top 10. He was seventh at 21:47.
Weedsport falls to 0-3. Next up is the Jordan-Elbridge Invitational on Saturday.
Cato-Meridian 16, Port Byron 45, SAS inc.: Cato-Meridian swept the top four finishes, led by Merrit Cox’s time of 21:21. Jordan Green was second (21:30), Owen McGetrick came in third (21:57) and Eliah Haga ranked fourth (21:59). Carter Impson rounded out the Blue Devils’ top five in sixth (22:35).
Leading the Panthers was Kurt Akins in fifth overall (22:02), while Kaleb Holdridge came in seventh (23:39).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Weedsport 24, Pulaski 33: Allison House took first place, crossing the finish line with a time of 22:58. Sarah Carroll came in fourth (24:37) and Olivia Snodgrass was fifth (25:01).
The Warriors are 1-1 and will partake in the Jordan-Elbridge Invitational on Saturday.
Cato-Meridian 15, Port Byron inc.: The Blue Devils’ Elaina Williams took first place (23:48), while teammate Julia Wilson was the runner-up (25.21).
Port Byron’s Molly Yorkey placed third (25:25). Ariana Proper (26:23) and Nadia Dudley (27:39) rounded out the top five for Cato-Meridian.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden 7, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Danielle Waldron made 18 saves for the Wolves.
FROM TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Hamilton 3, Cato-Meridian 1: The Blue Devils lost two of their sets by a combined four points in a tightly-contested match against Hamilton. Set scores were 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 and 25-23, with Cato-Meridian claiming the third to avoid a sweep.
Alyssa Cole had a team-high 12 kills and three blocks, along with six digs. Veronica Cordway recorded three aces and 10 digs. Emma Jordan dished out 20 assists. Mackenzie LaForce led the defense with 12 digs.
Cato-Meridian is 2-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 3, Westhill 0: The Lakers, ranked second in the latest Class B state rankings, shut out a Section III rival behind a hat trick from Tylar Moss.
Ethan Pickup, Owen Cheney and Aidan Donovan all were credited with assists. Luke Renaud made three saves.
Skaneateles improves to 3-0. The Lakers host Solvay on Thursday.