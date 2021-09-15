Local Roundup: Auburn swimmers earn first victory of season

Auburn girls swimming won three of the final four events to come back and defeat Syracuse City 84-75 on Wednesday.

The Maroons trailed the meet 53-52 after Syracuse claimed 11 points in the 500 freestyle. A pair of relay teams then took first place. Magdeline Hill, Abigail Smith, Brooklyn Kopec and Maura Moochler won the 200 free relay (1:55.16). Then Karli Farmer, Stephanie Deprospero, Smith and Hill won the 400 free relay (4:37.99) to clinch the meet.

The Maroons’ also won the meet’s first relay, the 200 medley. Deprospero, Kopec, Moochler and Elizabeth Lentini completed the event in 2:18.94.

Several swimmers also claimed individual wins. Moochler won the 50 free (27.63) and 100 butterfly (1:08.12). Smith took first in the 200 free (2:17.94). Hill had the top time in the 100 free (1:05.11). Deprospero finished the 100 backstroke in first (1:18.57).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Mater Dei 27, Weedsport 28; Pulaski 20, Weedsport 41: The Warriors’ Landon Kepple finished the course in 19:44, for second place among participating runners. Forrest Nguyen was the only other Weedsport runner to place in the top 10. He was seventh at 21:47.