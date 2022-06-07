Local Roundup: Auburn tennis duos included in SCAC postseason awards

The Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire division has released its 2022 all-league teams for tennis, and eight members of Auburn’s varsity team have been included.

In first doubles, the Maroons’ Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald were picked for the second team.

For second doubles, Charles Tracy and Troy Wagner were also placed on the second team.

Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner were selected for second-team recognition in third doubles.

Kyle Green and Braden Sherman wrapped up Auburn’s honorees, as honorable mentions in fourth doubles.

The duo of Clark and Fitzgerald amassed a record of 13-3 this spring, dropping only eight sets across the entire season.

Their play warranted a first-round bye at the Section III Class A championships in mid-May. Clark and Fitzgerald then won their opening match in the quarterfinals against Oswego’s top pairing before falling to Baldwinsville in the semifinals. They wrapped up sectionals with a three-set victory in the consolation against CBA.

Clark and Fitzgerald’s season came to an end at the Section III State Qualifier May 24 at Utica Parkway. The pair defeated Chittenango’s Josh Boulter and Luke Dahlin in the first round (6-1, 6-3), but were then eliminated by F-M’s Jaden Duggal and Davin Woolridge.

