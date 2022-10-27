 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn tennis receives post-season honors

The Salt City Athletic Conference's Empire League has announced its all-league teams for girls tennis, and several Auburn Maroons have been recognized.

Eight Maroons were included among the first-teamers. Alex Vitale received the nod at first singles and Emerson Brown at third.

Abby Carr and Clare Diffin shared first doubles honors with Jamesville-DeWitt's Mona Farah and Tarah Pollock. Ashlyn Feneck and Audrey Carr were picked for second doubles.

Care Vasile was the lone selection for the second team, earning the honor at second singles.

