Auburn girls tennis swept three singles matches, en route to a 4-3 win over East Syracuse Minoa on Wednesday.

Alexandra Vitale (6-0, 6-3) won at first singles, Cara Vasile (6-1, 6-4) claimed second singles and Emerson Brown (6-4, 6-4) took third singles.

Audrey Carr and Ashlyn Feneck were the lone Maroons pair to win, taking first doubles 6-4, 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 3, Syracuse ITC 0: The Eagles held ITC to nine points apiece in the first two frames before completing the sweep. Zoie Karcz recorded 18 service points and six aces to lead J-E. Abby DelFavero added five aces, three kills and 16 total points.