Local Roundup: Auburn track crowns four section champions

The Auburn track and field team submitted a solid performance at the Section III Class A championships Friday at East Syracuse Minoa.

The Maroons' boys team finished in fourth place out of 13 schools. Their total of 58 points trailed only Jamesville-DeWitt (140), East Syracuse Minoa (101) and Camden (78).

The girls team came in third place with 57 points, behind East Syracuse Minoa (155.5) and Whitesboro (80).

Auburn crowned three individual section champions in four different events, while several others placed in the top three.

Dustin Swartwood won both the boys discus (142-2) and the shot put (46-3.5). His throw in the discus was 10 feet longer than the runner-up.

Chris Howard posted the best time in the boys 1600m run (4:41.06), winning that by less than three-tenths of a second.

In the girls discus, Bryn Whitman's toss (109-11) was the best by over 15 feet.

Among other top performances for Auburn's girls team: Kyleen Brady was second in the 3000m run and third in the 1500m run, Ali Pineau was third in the 3000m run, and Rhian Crowley was the runner-up in the discus.

For the boys, Howard came in second in the 800m run while Keegan Brady was third. Brady also placed third in the 1600m run.

Auburn will next compete in the Section III State Qualifier on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Five members of the Cayuga Community College baseball team have been recognized by the NJCAA's Region III in their postseason awards.

First baseman Hazel Martinez was named the Region III Player of the Year, and was placed on the region's first team and All-East Division.

Martinez led all Division III batters with a .543 average and 1.000 slugging percentage. He was also top 10 in the nation in on-base percentage and RBIs. He finished with 10 home runs, 60 RBIs, 70 hits and a .589 OBP, while leading the Spartans in doubles, triples and runs.

Phil Messina and Michael Norton were picked for Region III's second team and All-East Division. Messina finished with a .381 batting average and .506 OBP, while Norton hit .371 and was second on the team with three home runs and 38 RBIs.

Fernando Espinal was named to Region III's All-Glove Team. He started 38 games at shortstop and turned 14 double plays with a .940 fielding percentage.

Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky was named to the All-East Division as a designated hitter, thanks to a .333 batting average and .442 OBP. He recorded 32 RBIs and 48 runs scored.

Region III consists of 21 schools located in New York, including CCC, Onondaga, Monroe, Finger Lakes and others.

CCC finished the 2022 season with a 27-12 record and captured the Mid-State Athletic Conference championship. The Spartans set a program record for wins and finished second in the nation with a .367 team batting average.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section III Class B semifinals

Fayetteville-Manlius 18, Auburn 7: The Maroons' pursuit of a second straight section title came up short, as the Hornets eliminated Auburn from the postseason for the fourth time since 2017.

F-M led 12-2 at halftime.

Danielle Swietoniowski led Auburn with four goals along with one assist, while Caroline Smith recorded the remaining three tallies.

Libby Leader contributed two assists while Ella Bouley had one. Berkley Brown made three saves.

Auburn finishes 10-8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0