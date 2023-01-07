Local Roundup: Auburn track teams finish fifth at Arcaro Invitational

Auburn’s indoor track and field teams competed at the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Onondaga Community College, with the boys and girls both placing fifth.

Dustin Swartwood took victories in both the shot put (50-11.75) and the weight throw (65-3.5). Chris Howard was second in the boys 600m run and 3200m run, Keegan Brady took silver in the 1000m run, and Tristan Tyman was No. 2 in the high jump.

Auburn’s 4x400m relay (Jerry Czyz, Nathaniel Bennett, Payton Hickey, Gavin Hickey) posted the second-best time.

Kyleen Brady won the girls 3000m run (10:19.62) and placed second in the 1000m. Ali Pineau was second in the 3000m. Abigail Ringwood was the runner-up in the 1500m.

HOCKEY

Baldwinsville 2, Skaneateles 0: The Lakers were shut out by the Bees in the championship of Skaneateles’ annual Duke Schneider tournament.

B’ville managed goals in the first and third period to pull off the win, despite a 33-save performance from Skaneateles goalie Chad Lowe.

Lowe and teammate Andrew Gaglione were picked for the all-tournament team.

Skaneateles (8-3) travels to Cortland-Homer on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

CBA 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors dropped their sets by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 28-26. Makayla Foltz was credited with four kills and four digs. Emma Stephens led the defense with eight digs. Isabel Guerrette had 10 assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 58, Canastota 24: The Eagles’ balanced scoring attack was led by a 17-point outing from Erin LaVancha. Ava Hildebrant added 13 points and Abbie Ahern picked up 11.

J-E is now 7-4 this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tully 51, Port Byron 45: Struggles in the second quarter were the Panthers’ downfall, as they were outscored 18-7.

Dominic Laframboise led the team with 20 poins, while Dalton Clark and Ian Mack had 10 apiece.

FROM FRIDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 4, Pelham 3: The Lakers knocked off the defending New York state Division II champions in overtime in the first round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider tournament.

Andrew Gaglione buried the game-winner with four minutes remaining in OT, his second tally of the game.

Carter Corbett and Henry Major also scored. Alex Whitlock had two assists. Corbett, Major, Jack Marquardt and Jack Torrey all picked up one assist.

Chad Lowe made 30 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 85, Spencer-Van Etten 38: Collin Park dropped 31 first-half points in a 33-point effort to lead the Wolves. Aaron Johnson contributed 14 and Jake DeChick had 11.

Union Springs (5-3) travels to Trumansburg on Tuesday.

Auburn 58, Cortland 52: Jack Tumber was Auburn’s leading scorer with 13 points, which included a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that put the Maroons head.

Tony Borges had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. DeSean Strachan posted 12 points, including sixth in the fourth quarter, with seven assists. Carter Sawyer added 10 points and Ryan Dann had nine.

Dann also finished 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

Auburn is now 6-3 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Maroons have a busy week next week with three games, all at home. Auburn hosts Oswego on Tuesday, is home against Fowler on Thursday, then plays state-ranked Ballston Spa on Saturday.